v1.10.4 Patch

Changelog v1.10.4 B4243 2023-08-30
Changes:
-
Blueprint Parts Collection Tool:
- Adjusted info panel layout, decreased thickness of green boxes slightly
- Added more BP information into the info tab
- Added tabs for BP Info/BP Parts/Snap Points
- You can now enter various filter criterias into the full text search to filter for BPs. Possible are: ":class>X" ":class<X" ":class=X" ":error" ":block=id" ":blockname=XXX" ":group=XXX"
- Added missing icons from the BP Parts tool GUI
-
Console cmd replaceblocks can now be used to also replace child blocks, f.e. replaceblocks 1006 HullLargeBlocks HullArmoredLargeBlocks. Also the check for block size and structure type was removed, only a warning is issued now.
-
Buildsettings menu: when pressing Shift key while pasting, air blocks do not get pasted from the selection
Fixes:
- Fixed issue with Elite Soldiers being hidden on distance while still shooting at player (also applied fix to other weapon-bearing NPCs for Talon, Zirax and Humanoids); Please retest!
- Fixed problem that GlobalConfig.ecf content was not applied to clients in MP games.
- 01029: HV Bike camera jitter - Now all variants have the fix applied
- Fixed: Zirax Trade Station did not have an Admincore (Change only applies if playfield not yet visited / for new games)
- Fixed: Collection Point (Skillon) had 2 spawners releasing enemies directly behind player when triggered. (Change only applies if playfield not yet visited / for new games)
Changed files in this update