v1.10.4 Patch

Hi Galactic Survivalists!

We have just released a new build with some changes & fixes that we have ready.

Please update your dedicated server & client asap.

More to come soon!

For bug reports and errors, please post in this forum:

https://empyriononline.com/forums/bugs.24/

For feedback on specific points, please share your thoughts in the pinned or new threads here:

Changelog v1.10.4 B4243 2023-08-30

Changes:

Blueprint Parts Collection Tool: Adjusted info panel layout, decreased thickness of green boxes slightly Added more BP information into the info tab Added tabs for BP Info/BP Parts/Snap Points You can now enter various filter criterias into the full text search to filter for BPs. Possible are: ":class>X" ":class<X" ":class=X" ":error" ":block=id" ":blockname=XXX" ":group=XXX" Added missing icons from the BP Parts tool GUI​

Console cmd replaceblocks can now be used to also replace child blocks, f.e. replaceblocks 1006 HullLargeBlocks HullArmoredLargeBlocks. Also the check for block size and structure type was removed, only a warning is issued now.

Buildsettings menu: when pressing Shift key while pasting, air blocks do not get pasted from the selection

Fixes: