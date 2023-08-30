 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Empyrion - Galactic Survival update for 30 August 2023

v1.10.4 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12051553 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Galactic Survivalists!

We have just released a new build with some changes & fixes that we have ready.
Please update your dedicated server & client asap.
More to come soon!

For bug reports and errors, please post in this forum:

Changelog v1.10.4 B4243 2023-08-30

Changes:

  • Blueprint Parts Collection Tool:

    • Adjusted info panel layout, decreased thickness of green boxes slightly
    • Added more BP information into the info tab
    • Added tabs for BP Info/BP Parts/Snap Points
    • You can now enter various filter criterias into the full text search to filter for BPs. Possible are: ":class>X" ":class<X" ":class=X" ":error" ":block=id" ":blockname=XXX" ":group=XXX"
    • Added missing icons from the BP Parts tool GUI​

  • Console cmd replaceblocks can now be used to also replace child blocks, f.e. replaceblocks 1006 HullLargeBlocks HullArmoredLargeBlocks. Also the check for block size and structure type was removed, only a warning is issued now.

  • Buildsettings menu: when pressing Shift key while pasting, air blocks do not get pasted from the selection

Fixes:

  • Fixed issue with Elite Soldiers being hidden on distance while still shooting at player (also applied fix to other weapon-bearing NPCs for Talon, Zirax and Humanoids); Please retest!
  • Fixed problem that GlobalConfig.ecf content was not applied to clients in MP games.
  • 01029: HV Bike camera jitter - Now all variants have the fix applied
  • Fixed: Zirax Trade Station did not have an Admincore (Change only applies if playfield not yet visited / for new games)
  • Fixed: Collection Point (Skillon) had 2 spawners releasing enemies directly behind player when triggered. (Change only applies if playfield not yet visited / for new games)

Changed files in this update

Empyrion - Galactic Survival Content Depot 383121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link