1.4.0: New event chains update

Hey guys! In this update, I added more content to play around with in the shape of event chains. Here is the list of all changes:

A bunch of new events with 7 base variations.

Your station size now affects how fast pirates gather strength.

Fixed a bug that wouldn't hide items already bought by the traders from the player.

Fixed the bug where a large turret would fire smaller projectiles.

All projectiles now consume more ammo per shot.

Reduced ship order max margin back to 2.5x.

Fixed an issue where undocked trade ships wouldn't stop selling their items on the market if the game was loaded.