1.4.0: New event chains update

Hey guys! In this update, I added more content to play around with in the shape of event chains. Here is the list of all changes:
- A bunch of new events with 7 base variations.
- Your station size now affects how fast pirates gather strength.
- Fixed a bug that wouldn't hide items already bought by the traders from the player.
- Fixed the bug where a large turret would fire smaller projectiles.
- All projectiles now consume more ammo per shot.
- Reduced ship order max margin back to 2.5x.
- Fixed an issue where undocked trade ships wouldn't stop selling their items on the market if the game was loaded.
Changed files in this update