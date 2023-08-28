 Skip to content

Your Spaceport! update for 28 August 2023

1.4.0: New event chains update

1.4.0: New event chains update

Build 12051450

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys! In this update, I added more content to play around with in the shape of event chains. Here is the list of all changes:

  • A bunch of new events with 7 base variations.
  • Your station size now affects how fast pirates gather strength.
  • Fixed a bug that wouldn't hide items already bought by the traders from the player.
  • Fixed the bug where a large turret would fire smaller projectiles.
  • All projectiles now consume more ammo per shot.
  • Reduced ship order max margin back to 2.5x.
  • Fixed an issue where undocked trade ships wouldn't stop selling their items on the market if the game was loaded.

