DEMO 2.0 AVAILABLE NOW!

Oh, boy, have we got a lot for you in this brand new demo!

We have read your appeals, convicts, and we've decided to grant you some of your major requests in this Demo 2.0. Only for good behavior, mind you. But don't think that it's a rule! 👮

Here are just a few things we’ve added lately:

A new playable race - Ferath . Responding to the appeals of Space Prison convicts, we're excited to introduce a thrilling addition: the ability to embody your beloved muscular alien lady.

Hazards and Obstacles . Combat arenas now contain dangerous objects that can be a hazard for your party. But you can also use them to your advantage, if you play around them smartly.

Special Rat Items . We've upgraded the Rat Nest in player Cell. Now you can invest resources into enhancing your rat, transforming it into a reliable ally and your ultimate friend.

Party Screen . All your allies in one place. You can see their stats and inventory and customize their gear changing the way they help you in combat.

Hypernova intro quest . You had a chance to prove yourself to Gravity Fist in the previosu demo. Now you can choose to join the Hypernova anarchists gang. If you've got the guts.

Saboteur. A new playable crime who uses Rat Tactics as their combat advantage.

Aaaaand much more fixes and improvements.

No need to hesitate – simply grab your keyboard and dive right into the action! But with caution. Remember - it's a Strategy Fest 😉

Brand New Demo is Awaiting!!