Hadean Tactics update for 28 August 2023

Patch 1.0.08

Build 12051420

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-- Fixed Steam Deck controller issue on the tutorial.
-- Improved performance when summoning lots of units on the board.
-- Fixed some missing texts.
-- Updated Weekly Hero's Leaderboard display.
-- Fixed Healing Wisp not healing allies.
-- Updated German and Chinese translation.
-- Fixed Might achievement triggering on enemies.
-- Fixed sometimes status icons not showing on the unit's side panel.

Changed files in this update

Hadean Tactics Windows Depot 1260591
Hadean Tactics Linux Depot 1260592
Hadean Tactics Mac Depot 1260593
