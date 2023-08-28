 Skip to content

Commando Hero update for 28 August 2023

Commando Hero Update 2.1.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Character animation has been revamped.
Climbing added.
Chat system added.
Country flag added to ranking lists.

