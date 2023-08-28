 Skip to content

Kingdom Eighties update for 28 August 2023

Steam Strategy Fest is Now On🕹️

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey Campers! Have you heard? The Steam Strategy Fest is officially on!🔥 Play the newly released Survival Mixtapes mode and enjoy festival activities we’ve carefully prepared for you!

Discounts even the Greed can’t steal🪙

Playthrough from Poss Plays🚴

Watch our Kingdom community hero, the almighty youtuber Poss Plays, push his skill to the max - all to beat unending waves of Greed in beautiful locations from the main campaign. How many days will he last? Let’s find out in his Survival Mixtapes playthrough right on the Kingdom Eighties Steam page!

Tune in to the Survival Mixtapes stream📺

Enjoy watching the devs, Daria and Angelica, competing against each other in their best efforts to get the gold crown! Who is going to survive longer? Which one will you support? Let’s get together and find out! See the details here🍿

Stay tuned for more cool news, events, giveaways and more ➡️ Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok

