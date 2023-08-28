- New Feature: New type of IEDs can now be placed without being required to be attached to an explosive tank (more detailed explanation in the game itself)
- Improved Pipe Bomb Physics
- Improved character locomotion
- Various animation edits
The Prospector Odyssey update for 28 August 2023
Patch Notes 1.05
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2494731
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update