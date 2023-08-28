 Skip to content

The Prospector Odyssey update for 28 August 2023

Patch Notes 1.05

Share · View all patches · Build 12051288 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Feature: New type of IEDs can now be placed without being required to be attached to an explosive tank (more detailed explanation in the game itself)
  • Improved Pipe Bomb Physics
  • Improved character locomotion
  • Various animation edits

