Hotfix v0.1.3a | Available on experimental

Hello everyone
The next hotfix is now available for testing! You can access it on the experimental branch by following the instructions below if you wish to get access to the fixes now. Please note experimental updates can be unstable, so it is always recommended to backup your saves if you wish to avoid possible conflicts.
How to opt into experimental:
- Locate Vectorio in your Steam library
- Right click and go to "properties"
- Find the "betas" branch
- Using the dropdown, select "Experimental"
v0.1.3a Experimental Info:
- Testing Cycle: ~12 hours
- Experimental Saves: Disabled
- Backwards Compatible: Yes
- Update Type: Hotfix
- Contains Spoilers: No
Patch Notes
The following is a list of changes pushed to the experimental branch. While changes are usually tested beforehand, please note that some may require further testing to validate.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where labs would not research even when they had valid resources in them
- Fixing boosted storages from still being tracked inaccurately in the resource manager on reload
- Fixed resource icon from not disappearing if the drones route was cancelled mid flight
- Fixed shield bubble not updating to the correct faction after being object pooled
- Fixed an edge case where a drones resource icon could cause an EM termination call
- Fixed an edge case where certain resources placed in a lab could cause an EM termination call
Core Tech:
- Added a set of centralized utilities for interacting with & debugging resources, including a slight refactor to how base resource properties are accessed.
Changed depots in experimental branch