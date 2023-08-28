Hotfix v0.1.3a | Available on experimental

Hello everyone

The next hotfix is now available for testing! You can access it on the experimental branch by following the instructions below if you wish to get access to the fixes now. Please note experimental updates can be unstable, so it is always recommended to backup your saves if you wish to avoid possible conflicts.

How to opt into experimental:

Locate Vectorio in your Steam library

Right click and go to "properties"

Find the "betas" branch

Using the dropdown, select "Experimental"

v0.1.3a Experimental Info:

Testing Cycle: ~12 hours

~12 hours Experimental Saves: Disabled

Disabled Backwards Compatible: Yes

Yes Update Type: Hotfix

Hotfix Contains Spoilers: No

Patch Notes

The following is a list of changes pushed to the experimental branch. While changes are usually tested beforehand, please note that some may require further testing to validate.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where labs would not research even when they had valid resources in them

Fixing boosted storages from still being tracked inaccurately in the resource manager on reload

Fixed resource icon from not disappearing if the drones route was cancelled mid flight

Fixed shield bubble not updating to the correct faction after being object pooled

Fixed an edge case where a drones resource icon could cause an EM termination call

Fixed an edge case where certain resources placed in a lab could cause an EM termination call

Core Tech: