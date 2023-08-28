Early Access - Strategy Fest Update

Hello Knights,
We just released our first regular update for Politon. Have fun!
New Languages
- Turkish
- Russian
- Chinese
New Characters
- Captain
- Frederik
- Wallace
Bug fixes and UX improvements
- Added new campaign dialog screen
- Balanced Story Chapters for easier and more fair gameplay
- Adjusted unit animation durations
- Fixed issues in games with turn limit enabled
- Fixed camera movement issues
- Added deselect action to mouse right click
- Added confirmation panel to clear data option
- Enhanced backend performance
- Improved camera focus for Standart turn mechanics games
- Fixed the issue causing some panels to now close with ESC
- Improved next idle unit button functionality
- Fixed problems with undo during online games
- Added income breakdown
- Added tutorial selection panel
- Improved settings page layout
- Fixed various issues with tutorial
Changed files in this update