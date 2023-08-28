 Skip to content

Politon update for 28 August 2023

Early Access - Strategy Fest Update

Build 12051238

Hello Knights,
We just released our first regular update for Politon. Have fun!

New Languages

  • Turkish
  • Russian
  • Chinese

New Characters

  • Captain
  • Frederik
  • Wallace

Bug fixes and UX improvements

  • Added new campaign dialog screen
  • Balanced Story Chapters for easier and more fair gameplay
  • Adjusted unit animation durations
  • Fixed issues in games with turn limit enabled
  • Fixed camera movement issues
  • Added deselect action to mouse right click
  • Added confirmation panel to clear data option
  • Enhanced backend performance
  • Improved camera focus for Standart turn mechanics games
  • Fixed the issue causing some panels to now close with ESC
  • Improved next idle unit button functionality
  • Fixed problems with undo during online games
  • Added income breakdown
  • Added tutorial selection panel
  • Improved settings page layout
  • Fixed various issues with tutorial

