-- Fixed Steam Deck controller issue on the tutorial.
-- Improved performance when summoning lots of units on the board.
-- Fixed some missing texts.
-- Updated Weekly Hero's Leaderboard display.
-- Fixed Healing Wisp not healing allies.
-- Updated German and Chinese translation.
-- Fixed Might achievement triggering on enemies.
Hadean Tactics update for 28 August 2023
Patch 1.0.08
