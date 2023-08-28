 Skip to content

The Troop update for 28 August 2023

28th August Update - Campaign Prototype

Build 12051126

  • New scenario 19 "Smoke and Mirrors"
  • First prototype campaign - 8th Armoured Brigade
  • Improved AI pathing
  • Withdraw option
  • Flamethrower attacks overwatch fix
  • Explosive splash extra damage bug fix
  • Various small improvements and bug fixes

