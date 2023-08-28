28th August Update - Campaign Prototype

- New scenario 19 "Smoke and Mirrors"
- First prototype campaign - 8th Armoured Brigade
- Improved AI pathing
- Withdraw option
- Flamethrower attacks overwatch fix
- Explosive splash extra damage bug fix
- Various small improvements and bug fixes
The Troop update for 28 August 2023
