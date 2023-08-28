 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Small Kingdoms Prologue update for 28 August 2023

The First Guide

Share · View all patches · Build 12051093 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello

We've published the first guide for Small Kingdoms Prologue. It's about world map basics, covering building construction, unit training, and commanding armies.

Guide: World Map Basics

The guide should be enough to get new players started and similar information is shown at the start of each campaign and is accessible by selecting Help from the in-game menu when on the world map.

We will be added more guides soon, starting with Battle Basics with similar information already available in-game when you start your first battle in each campaign and is accessible by selecting Help from the in-game menu when in battle.

Let us know if there are any topics you want us to cover

We hope you have fun with the game

Small Kingdoms Prologue Devs
Bad Logic Studios

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link