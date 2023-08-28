Hello

We've published the first guide for Small Kingdoms Prologue. It's about world map basics, covering building construction, unit training, and commanding armies.

Guide: World Map Basics

The guide should be enough to get new players started and similar information is shown at the start of each campaign and is accessible by selecting Help from the in-game menu when on the world map.

We will be added more guides soon, starting with Battle Basics with similar information already available in-game when you start your first battle in each campaign and is accessible by selecting Help from the in-game menu when in battle.

Let us know if there are any topics you want us to cover

We hope you have fun with the game

Small Kingdoms Prologue Devs

Bad Logic Studios