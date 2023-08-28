Trans Ops Update v0.132290

Another optimization update. No small bug fixes in this update, strictly worked on level optimizing the last 6 days. The struggle continues and will continue until we reach the goal. Below is a list of fixes in this update.

-LEVEL OPTIMIZATION-

IDC - Conquest

All lights converted to blueprints.

Texture res on catwalks and swat lowered to 1080p.

All indoor assets set to cull.

Merging complete.

DS - Conquest

Bank building complete over hall, fully optimized.

1300 instances merged to 485 instances.

Removed volumetric fog.

SNR- Elimination

Merged the entire building into 4 parts.

2000+ instances merged to 700 instances.

Volumetric fog removed.

All light converted to blueprints.

OS- Elimination

Removed Volumetric fog.

Set assets to cull.

Set light to cull.

90% of lights converted to blueprints.

Merged instances 4,000 to 500.

The Maps and Modes above were the only Maps/Modes optimized in this update. These maps were optimized to work best in High Quality Graphic Settings. Game built and tested with RTX3080 GPU and AMD 5900x CPU High Quality Graphic Settings.

I haven't heard any crashing issues after the last update. Play through this one. See if we can get a session going with 5 or 6 humans in the next night or two. So we can see how well the maps above run before, I copy theses "master maps" to their children "Game Modes." I have been stuck on level optimizing and haven't worked on much else. I left WACO for last because it needs a ton more work compared to the other maps. Once the other 4 are running decently well I will move on to WACO. Which means Character Selection and Lobby System have been put on hold for a bit.