Kingdom-Heroes Update: "Journey"

Hello players!
I'm happy to finally announce that the 7th major update for Kingdom-Heroes is named the "Journey" update and is now live!
The focus of this update is mainly on events and overhauls.
Some of the new things are:
- new halloween, christmas and easter events
- new loading screen tips
- an overhaul to the tutorial, campaign and map editor
Also some bug fixes that come with every update.
I hope that you have fun with the update and until the next announcement! :)
Changed files in this update