Kingdom-Heroes Update: "Journey"

Hello players!

I'm happy to finally announce that the 7th major update for Kingdom-Heroes is named the "Journey" update and is now live!

The focus of this update is mainly on events and overhauls.

Some of the new things are:

new halloween, christmas and easter events

new loading screen tips

an overhaul to the tutorial, campaign and map editor

Also some bug fixes that come with every update.

I hope that you have fun with the update and until the next announcement! :)