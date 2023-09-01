 Skip to content

Kingdom-Heroes update for 1 September 2023

Kingdom-Heroes Update: "Journey"

Build 12050952

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello players!

I'm happy to finally announce that the 7th major update for Kingdom-Heroes is named the "Journey" update and is now live!
The focus of this update is mainly on events and overhauls.

Some of the new things are:

  • new halloween, christmas and easter events
  • new loading screen tips
  • an overhaul to the tutorial, campaign and map editor

Also some bug fixes that come with every update.

I hope that you have fun with the update and until the next announcement! :)

