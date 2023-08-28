Patch v35.10

Boneworld Challenges now has a new challenge called the Fortnightly Challenge which resets every two weeks. Unlike the other challenges it uses the Mausoleum Awakens game mode instead of Necrotic Skirmishes but there's some changes so it's a real hard one to beat. The base difficulty is set to the equivalent of New Game Plus +1 and at the end the Princess awaits who can use both the Kind and regular Queen's attacks and uses the King's map modifiers too. There's no looping to keep the challenge short-ish. To help you on your way you'll start with some extra Skelly and Bro minions depending on the map difficulty, as well as Champions/Wizards/Flag Wavers/Treasure Chests/Giga Treasure Chests all spawn more frequently, and you even level up faster too.

Two new enemies have been added. The 'Gnoblin Lootas' stage now has gnoblin Bulok riders who are faster and tougher than regular gnoblins and their rider will dismount to still chase you when their mount is killed. The 'The Forest Is Alive' stage now has Blossom Dryads who again are faster and tougher than regular Dryads, can poison you upon touch and upon death sprout a poisoned Gem. Both of these enemies require the level 3 meta to show up. The Beast Whisperer class can also raise them so now the Gnoblin and Dryad upgrade paths behave like the Cyclop path.

//misc changes

The "translation_reference.csv" file has been updated.

Compendium - Boneraise Necromancy: Tamed minions that require a Soul to raise now have their own unlock hint text (so easier to figure out missed minions).

You will now start with an extra Skelly minion or two depending on the map difficulty (the later maps were rough at the beginning).

The 'Full Frontal Pickups' setting has been removed as it now always counts as On (improves visibility).

Darkness vignette: Treasure Chests and VIP Pickups (eg Relics) now show over the darkness that surrounds the edge of the screen (improves visibility).

Baronial Bastion map: When the gate has opened there's now an 11% chance a Human enemy will now spawn at the bottom of the map instead of the top (gets very congested at the gate).

Gangly Grafted Class - Behemoth Friendship meta: Behemoth Barrowers now also won't count towards the Giant minion cap. The chance of the Barrow spawning as a Behemoth has also been increased to 20% (from 15%).

Sorcerer Hollow class - Chestious Spellious meta: The scaling chance of a Treasure Chest giving a Spell Scroll has been adjusted (eg the chance when you have no Spells has been reduced but the chance when you have many Spells has been boosted).

Tamed Chomper minion: Their contact damage now inflicts Hex on enemies.

Watering Can relic: This will now also instantly regrow any contraptions when you take it.

Sorcery Wand relic: Its max cap has been increased to 4 (from 3), and its description will now say how much of a boost it gives.

Poisonous Seed spell: Instead of being instantly Poisoned when cast, the Gems that spawn will instead Poison you upon being picked up.

Card Catcher spell: The secondary healing aspect has been removed (simplifies it and there's enough healing spells already).

Blacksmithy Lackey meta: The starting Blacksmith will no longer sell a Bernard's Watch relic.

Chomper enemy: They now cause Poison if they touch you.

//bug fixes