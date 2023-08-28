Version 1.05 + Steam Strategy Fest!

Happy end of summer! In celebration of ELS being a part of Steam Strategy Fest, I've updated the game to version 1.05 and added a few fixes and a tweaked difficulty option. Details to follow!

Changes in 1.05

Revamped difficulty settings for Hard and Expert modes. Note that Challenge battles are unaffected.

Even more typos fixed. Lots of typos. So many typos.

Fixed some visual effects that would improperly jump around during a reaction attack.

Fixed an issue where multiple reactions could continue to trigger after the original attacker was defeated.

Fixed a graphical issue when using Snap Shot with a thrown weapon.

Sped up the enemy Data Disruption skill.

New difficulty changes for Hard and Expert modes!

I've been streaming ELS and offering up some developer commentary to celebrate the console releases, and I've noticed that I've more or less been steamrolling through the game even on Expert difficulty. So, I've changed up the formulas for Hard and Expert difficulty to hopefully create a properly difficult experience for anyone seeking a challenge. Here's a quick sample of how an enemy changes with each setting:

The main differences are:

A bit more Skill, HP, and SP growth.

Small base speed boosts.

RES increases.

Expert foes still gain an extra AP.

Does not affect Normal or lower difficulties, or Challenge battles.

The biggest thing to note is the additional RES on enemies. The enemy's species is now more important than ever, as the RES bonus granted is greatly increased. RES bonuses granted from the combat class are also boosted. All told, this means that targeting weaknesses and debuffing RES are more important than ever!

Hopefully this gives a healthy level of steady challenge for those who seek it. These changes will be coming to the console versions in September.

Thanks for stopping by! ːrikː