Patch Notes - August 2023 - 0.47

⭐Changes inspired by our community!

Major Features

--- Telluric Telescope: You can choose 1 bonus among 3 bonuses (from 50+ ) everyday

--- Hydra Void Boss: Hydra joins Pegasus, Lupus & Draco

--- 84 new Auras: All already unlocked, mainly Astral ones adding more variations to runs

--- Echoes addition: 16 new Echoes have been added (from 15 to 31)

---* Andromeda's Trials: Added 9 Andromeda's Trials, from 8 to 17

Small Features

--- Pool change for Echoes from 3 to 4

--- Improved many Echoes like Zim-Zim Summons

---* Improved Zodiac Summons & Echoes, effects have been added to have more impact in builds

Balancing

--- Increase of Astral Auras drop rate for more build diversity

--- Increased pace and difficulty of some existing Andromeda's Trials

---* Spells balancing: Increased damage of following spells

Kiran

Fiery dragon punch

Ayla

Doppleganger

Paper bomb

Common spells

Surrounding spheres

--- Balancing of multiple auras

--- Andromeda's challenge can only appear maximum of 2 times per run

Level Design

---* Changed location or removal traps in some exploratory rooms

Visuals

---* Improved lisibility and descriptions of Zodiac Summon texts

Narrative Design

--- Correction of typos, re-worded elements

--- Implementation of many texts variations in preparation of final release voice re-record

Bug Fixes

--- Fights Rooms barriers could bug and be misplaced

--- One mushroom wasn't bouncing correctly in an Andromeda's Trial

--- Destiny Level sun pisces multiplicator was bugged at lvl 7,14,19

--- Players could die in Andromeda's Trials

--- Enemies could spawn outside of Fight Rooms / Elite Fight Rooms

--- Players could skip fights rooms with aerial tricks

--- Main Menu had visual bugs leading to blank and unresponsive UI

--- Auras with ""if enemy is full life"" could trigger multiple times for enemies with armor or enemies spawn from elite modifiers

--- It was possible to re-use the aura refiner multiple times in Andromeda's bar by entering and then exiting the bar interior

--- Fixed volume issues on music played in Eclipse room