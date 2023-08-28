Patch Notes - August 2023 - 0.47

⭐Changes inspired by our community!
Major Features
--- Telluric Telescope: You can choose 1 bonus among 3 bonuses (from 50+ ) everyday
--- Hydra Void Boss: Hydra joins Pegasus, Lupus & Draco
--- 84 new Auras: All already unlocked, mainly Astral ones adding more variations to runs
--- Echoes addition: 16 new Echoes have been added (from 15 to 31)
---* Andromeda's Trials: Added 9 Andromeda's Trials, from 8 to 17
Small Features
--- Pool change for Echoes from 3 to 4
--- Improved many Echoes like Zim-Zim Summons
---* Improved Zodiac Summons & Echoes, effects have been added to have more impact in builds
Balancing
--- Increase of Astral Auras drop rate for more build diversity
--- Increased pace and difficulty of some existing Andromeda's Trials
---* Spells balancing: Increased damage of following spells
Kiran
- Fiery dragon punch
Ayla
- Doppleganger
- Paper bomb
Common spells
- Surrounding spheres
--- Balancing of multiple auras
--- Andromeda's challenge can only appear maximum of 2 times per run
Level Design
---* Changed location or removal traps in some exploratory rooms
Visuals
---* Improved lisibility and descriptions of Zodiac Summon texts
Narrative Design
--- Correction of typos, re-worded elements
--- Implementation of many texts variations in preparation of final release voice re-record
Bug Fixes
--- Fights Rooms barriers could bug and be misplaced
--- One mushroom wasn't bouncing correctly in an Andromeda's Trial
--- Destiny Level sun pisces multiplicator was bugged at lvl 7,14,19
--- Players could die in Andromeda's Trials
--- Enemies could spawn outside of Fight Rooms / Elite Fight Rooms
--- Players could skip fights rooms with aerial tricks
--- Main Menu had visual bugs leading to blank and unresponsive UI
--- Auras with ""if enemy is full life"" could trigger multiple times for enemies with armor or enemies spawn from elite modifiers
--- It was possible to re-use the aura refiner multiple times in Andromeda's bar by entering and then exiting the bar interior
--- Fixed volume issues on music played in Eclipse room
- The Hibernian Workshop Team
