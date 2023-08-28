 Skip to content

Their Land update for 28 August 2023

V1.51 Russian Translation update & Performance optimized

Build 12050744 · Last edited by Wendy

In this update the russian translation has got a few changes and optimization is on a new level!

On my developer machine I can reach 120FPS now on highest graphics without Nvidia DLSS enabled at peak with 5120x1440 pixels resolution. In small areas the framerate drops to at least 85 FPS.

I hope I did everyone a favour playing Their Land! Tell me how it worked in the Discord Server! <3

If there are severe translation errors, also let me know at the Discord Server. Thank you!

