Infinity Islets Early Access begins!

The moment has finally arrived!

After a year of hard work and passion, Infinity Islets is now available as an early access game! Suspicious Penguin is thrilled to share it with you and hopes you enjoy exploring the Infinity Islets. Please keep in mind that this is an early access game that is still in development, so you may encounter some bugs or glitches, or feel like there is not enough content to satisfy your curiosity. Your patience and feedback are appreciated as the game continues to improve.

Also, the Infinity Islets are haunted this Halloween, and you’re invited to join the fun in the Haunted Islets Halloween event!

Thank you for your support and have fun!