- Add keybing to close inventory menu (Default: M)
- Fixed issue on motel map where the open entrance was open
- Fixed Mary bug when change to Brogloton phase
Chased by Darkness update for 28 August 2023
Update 3.2.0.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Chased by Darkness Content Depot 1595711
