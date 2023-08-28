 Skip to content

Chased by Darkness update for 28 August 2023

Update 3.2.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 12050673

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add keybing to close inventory menu (Default: M)
  • Fixed issue on motel map where the open entrance was open
  • Fixed Mary bug when change to Brogloton phase

Changed files in this update

Chased by Darkness Content Depot 1595711
