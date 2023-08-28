The Ape Professor and the Frenzy Ape Army are here!

Hello Inkulinati Masters,

We are thrilled to announce the much-anticipated arrival of the third Major Inkulinati update, specially crafted for your enjoyment. Brace yourself for new and exciting Beasts, features, Tiny Inkulinati Master, Battlefields, and other improvements that will add more Medieval manuscript sparkle to your Inkulinati experience!



First and foremost, prepare to meet the brand-new Inkulinati Master - the Ape Professor, who brings with him the unique and highly formidable Ape Army. These fresh warriors will undoubtedly add a whole new dimension to your gameplay, offering thrilling challenges and strategic opportunities like never before. They certainly don’t… wait for it… monkey around.

The Ape Professor is equipped with three Hand Actions: Awakening (wakes a friendly beast up from their Nap and gives them an additional Turn in the current Chapter), Mass Headache (gives a Headache to up to three selected enemy Beasts), and Swat with Infection (strikes the selected target for 5 damage and Infects it). In Duel mode, The Ape Professor has five Talents to use: Plague Immunity (Professor is immune to Plague), Painful Fingers (moving enemies with hand Actions cause Headache), Ape’s Anger (when Tiny gets damage from an enemy attack, a random enemy Beast gains Headache), Plague Business (for every infected Beast on the Battlefield at the end of the Chapter, Tiny will gain 1 drop of Living Ink), and a Non-Daily Headache (if Professor's health drops below 50%, a random enemy Beast will gain a Headache at the beginning of each Chapter).



The Ape Professor and his Ape Army.

Now that we introduced the new Inkulinati Master, allow us to tell you a bit about the Professor’s formidable Ape Army, featuring the mighty Broom-Wielding Ape, Belt-Wielding Ape, Goblet-Wielding Ape, and the ever-curious Professor's Assistant. Their extraordinary capabilities are an adventure waiting to unfold in itself, so we will leave the joy of discovering their prowess entirely in your hands. However, we’ll leave you with one tip. What unites almost all Apes (except Profossor's Assistant, he has more important things to do) is their profound appreciation for Frenzy. Each Ape soldier possesses one level of Ape's Frenzy, which will increase by 1 at the end of their turn. Now, you may be curious about the wondrous effects of Ape's Frenzy. As this captivating Frenzy takes hold, it removes Infection, and with each level gained, random effects will be added to Ape’s attacks. A word of caution though: just like with everything in life, it’s all about balance. Should Ape's Frenzy exceed the maximum level of 3, a Headache will befall, leading to a loss of the Ape Frenzy status. As with any great power, moderation is indeed the key to triumph.



Ape Professor and Apes.

But that's not all! Alongside the captivating addition of the Ape Professor and his Army, we're introducing a series of fresh, new Battlefields that promise to immerse you in visually stunning and tactically diverse settings. Your battles are about to become even more thrilling and unpredictable.





Two examples of new Battlefields.

As seasoned tacticians, we understand the importance of honing your skills. With this update, we proudly present the opportunity of a lifetime. You may now fine-tune your Inkulinati tactical prowess with new Intermediate Lessons in the Academy. Our newly added lessons will teach you some new cunning tips and tricks that will elevate your gameplay, ensuring you can outwit any opponent that crosses your path. Just imagine the look on your friend’s faces when you battle them next with your new found knowledge…



New Intermediate Lessons in the Academy.

With these exciting additions, we're pleased to introduce a new "pause" feature that’s designed to make your life easier on your Journey mode adventure. Based on your feedback we’ve also re-jigged the Dance Macabre, and we’ve implemented a lot of other various enhancements. For a complete breakdown of all the changes, please refer to our Changelog below. Enjoy the new Major Update and we look forward to speaking with you again soon.

Until next time,

Your Yaza Games and Daedalic Teams

Changelog

This Early Access update includes brand new content, as well as a list of improvements and balancing changes.

New Content

Added new Tiny Inkulinati Boss – Ape Professor, who is also available in Duel Mode

Added new Beasts:

Broom-Wielding Ape

Belt-Wielding Ape

Goblet-Wielding Ape

Professor's Assistant

Added 11 new Talents:

Non-daily reinforcement

Bleeding Proof

Painful Fingers

Ape's Anger

Non-daily Headache

Dirty Fingers

Painful Business

Plague Business

Born Ready

Desperate Cunning

Death Immunity

Added 2 new Hand Actions:

Mass Headache

Swat with Infection

Skeletons army got a new perk – Plague spreader

More advanced lessons added to the Academy

New additional battles with Death in Act V

New Boss battle in Act VII (against Ape Professor)

New battlefields in Journey mode

Balance

Hand Action Draw Lazy Hell’s Maws – increased cooldown by 1 (to 3), reduced range from 5 to 2 fields

Cheaper Beasts Talent changed – Beasts with a base cost greater than 7 are now 2 drops cheaper instead of 1

The Inky business Talent guarantees 3 Ink drops instead of 2

Cheaper than Cheap Talent changed – now Beasts with a base cost of 7 or less are cheaper

Reduced the cost of drawing a Donkey Bard from 9 to 8

Increased the cost of drawing Pigeons:

Sword-Wielding Pigeon – from 5 to 6

Spear-Wielding Pigeon – from 5 to 7

Bow-Wielding Pigeon – from 5 to 7

Increased the Mighty Hare's Health from 20 to 25

Cure added to Bishop Cat action “Purr purr purr” and Bishop-like Creature action “Mass Healing”

Trumpet-Wielding Skull actions changed and renamed:

“Sleepy Honk” changed to “Painful Honk”: now inflicts Danse Macabre and causes Headache

“Trumpet” changed to “Infectious Music”: now inflicts Danse Macabre and infects enemies

Post-combat healing added to Master difficulty – now Tiny heals for 3 HP

The difficulty level of the Battles in Act 1 and 2 has been lowered

Rematch Beasts Health reduction increased for Hard and Master from 0.25 (Hard) and 0.1 (Master) to 0.5

Increased the Ink limit from 50 to 99

Changed Beast prices and Hand Actions in the Shop

Added a new healing option in the Shop – 15HP healing for 100G

Non Battle Locations Balance Changes

Alehouse – Health regeneration increased from 2 to 5 and the first option is now free. In the rest of the dialogue options, the health regen has been increased from 3 to 8, from 4 to 8, from 5 to 10, respectively

Bard – Gold income reduced from 200 to 150 in the third dialogue option, life regeneration has been added to the last dialogue option (+5)

Goose – Life regeneration has been added to the last dialogue option (+5)

Inkulinati Guild – Gold income removed from last dialogue option

Masters Cousin – Life regeneration has been added to the last dialogue option (+5)

Scriptorium – First dialogue option is now free. Life regeneration has been added to the last dialogue option (+5)

Treasure – Gold income reduced from 150 to 100 in the first dialogue option. Life regeneration has been added to the last dialogue option (+5)

Tree – Second and third option cost less – from -30 to -15 and from -60 to -50

Alchemist – Health regeneration has been added to the last dialogue option (+5)

More Prestige after Boss fights in Acts:

VI – from 75 to 125

VII – from 75 to 150

After winning the Battle with the Beast’s Lair, the player gets a Hand Action or Talent, not a Beast

UI and Effects

Added information to the pause menu about:

Act number (only in Journey)

Chapter

Difficulty level

Apocalypse type

Number of chapters to the Apocalypse

Added an Indicator for new Beasts, Hand Actions, and Talents in the Bestiary

Bug Fixes

Can’t start the boss fight with Godfrey in I Act on easy

Bishop Cat's Beast Action Purr Purr Purr heals +5 and an additional +3 (the bug affects all versions except Win Steam)

Head Exploder can be a target of allied Snail's Devour Beast Action

Other minor bugs have been fixed

Texts and Localization

Improved descriptions of Beasts and Level objects

Localization updated for all languages

Other Changes

A complete redesign of Danse Macabre

Changing the spawning algorithm of objects occupying a field during Random events – they only spawn when adjacent fields are empty

Camera changes – limiting the number of zooms and unzooms, returning more often after performing an action to the player's camera settings

One of the spawner battles moved from Act VII to Act VI before the Boss fight

The number of Beasts available in the Shop increased to 5

The limit on the number of beasts that can be collected in Journey Mode has been increased from 10 to 12

The limit on the number of Hand Actions that can be collected in Journey Mode has been increased from 8 to 9

Known Issues