安妮的游戏 The Game of Annie update for 29 August 2023

BUG Fixes and updates 2023-08-29

  1. Fixed all AI melee effects and used object pools to improve computer performance
  2. Avoid unlimited cumulative effects of survival mode to consume computer performance
  3. Remove the performance consuming Street 2 and Street 5 maps
  4. Added Street 1 and Street 4 maps
  5. Increased the time required to regenerate enemies randomly
    Thank you for your support, at present, the new monster and urban occupation mode I continue to work hard to develop! Have a good day!

