BUG Fixes and updates 2023-08-29
- Fixed all AI melee effects and used object pools to improve computer performance
- Avoid unlimited cumulative effects of survival mode to consume computer performance
- Remove the performance consuming Street 2 and Street 5 maps
- Added Street 1 and Street 4 maps
- Increased the time required to regenerate enemies randomly
Thank you for your support, at present, the new monster and urban occupation mode I continue to work hard to develop! Have a good day!
Changed files in this update