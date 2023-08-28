Town Girls 0.3.1.0 (The Love & Attention Update)

Added new mechanic for bladder and balls/ovaries. Your bladder will fill up when you get home from dates or other interactions that require you to travel. If your bladder reaches full, you will wet yourself if you haven't emptied it by any means necessary. Your balls/ovaries fill up with the more dates you succeed. You need to have half-full or full balls/ovaries to complete the third date. Your balls/ovaries will empty if you use objects as well.