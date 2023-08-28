The Herbalist Update

Hello everyone,

The Herbalist is now live - Making it our 5th monthly update since we launched into Early Access!

The Herbalist is a lighter update as the team took some time to rest to get ready for the Herald of Nightfall and beyond!

However, this update still introduces two new characters with new mechanics, new skills, new room layouts for increased diversity and a host of other changes and fixes!

Release Notes

New NPC: The Herbalist

Yara, the Herbalist can now be encountered in your runs. Yara travels the land with her companion Damu, she sells temporary buffs that don’t cost a lot of Dust but can help in a pinch or just boost your power for a few rooms.

All of Yara’s items have a small chance to be Fresh when you find her, which makes the items slightly more powerful and can even extend their duration. Some items have an increased chance of being Fresh when you find Yara in specific Regions.

You can also try her signature Mystery Mix to gain a random effect for free. however, it also has a chance to debuff you. Fortunately, it is only temporary.

New Skills are available at the Perennial Flame

Overgrown Canopy (Sharbora)

Supermoon (Kelumin)

Thin Ice (Mishved)

Perfect Clear (Mishved)

Sunstroke (Solesh)

Multi-Splat (Yamphas)

New Combat Room layouts across all regions

Hidden Rifts

Rooms can now have more diverse and varied stage layouts.

The Enemy AI has been improved, and Hidden Rift enemies can now wall jump.

New Achievements

[spoiler]Is it Working?[/spoiler]

[spoiler]You Can Pet the Turtle[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Keeping it Fresh[/spoiler]

Relic Tinkerer Changes:

Relics Level-Up Cost reduced to 50/100/150/200.

The chance to fail when tinkering with a Relic was reduced for all Relic levels. Additionally, the first tinkering performed on each Relic is guaranteed to be successful.

Relics will not break when failing an upgrade unless they are Cursed.

Balance Changes:

Link Blades: Side-Air damage for the first 4 hits increased from 5 to 10.

Frigid Veil Boss: Corrupted Fire pillars damage increased from 30 to 40. Pillars now spawn correctly during the second phase.

Mask of Sharbora: Nature’s Wrath health restoration cap reduced from 60/65/70/75/80% to 30/35/40/45/50%.

Duplicator: Chance increased by 5% for each rarity.

Player Horizontal air deceleration slightly reduced.

Super-Armor Dangerous Elite Modifier changed to: This enemy cannot be stunned during any attack (previously could not be stunned at all).

QOL / Miscellaneous:

Wavedash now plays an effect (and plays a sound) when executed. The animation has been updated.

You can now scroll the end run screen to view more blessings if they exceed the shown amount.

Bug Fixes: