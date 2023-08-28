Age of Reforging: The Freelands is now available!

Hello, Reforgers.

Welcome to the Freelands, the Early Access version of the game is now online, we are aware that there may still be many bugs and imperfections in this stage of the game, and your opinion is very important to us. If you have any questions, feedback or suggestions about the game, you are more than welcome to comment on Steam's Community or let us know on discord.

Thank you again for your support !

In addition, the game's Road Map has been updated in the Steam store, Have Fun!