Heat and Run update for 28 August 2023

Summer Update: You can now select an opponent's Hero!

Heat and Run update for 28 August 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Summer update is now available!

New features:

  • You can now select a Hero that is already on the opposing team.
  • The spray of the glocktail has been softened to allow everyone a better aim without using many complex tricks.
  • Bots now have the appearance and name of heroes.


Bug fixing:

  • Fixed a bug in Glocktail: several shots could be fired instead of one.
  • Fixed bug in elimination history.
  • Voice improvement based on distance.
  • Minor bugs fixed.

Upcoming update:

The next update will contain at least one new hero to play! We will give you more information about his skills in the coming days.

Keep yourself informed and discuss with us our discord.

We hope you will have fun playing!
Damnatio Games.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1225790/Heat_and_Run/

