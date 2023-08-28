Techtonica v0.1.1 Patch Preview: In-Game Metrics, Core changes, and more

Share · View all patches · Build 12050505 · Last edited 28 August 2023 – 15:06:07 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

It’s official. v0.1.1 of Techtonica drops this week (we’re aiming for Thursday), and with it comes a slew of changes born out of your feedback over the month-ish since launch.

Today’s video stands as a preview for the update. We’ll, of course, serve up some in-depth patch notes when the patch goes live this week.

What can you expect from v0.1.1 of Techtonica?

Initial Core system changes

In-game Metrics

Recipe re-balances

Digging down with the M.O.L.E.

Performance enhancements

Loads more, as covered in the video and the patch notes coming soon

Let’s dig in!

See you soon!