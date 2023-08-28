Techtonica v0.1.1 Patch Preview: In-Game Metrics, Core changes, and more

It’s official. v0.1.1 of Techtonica drops this week (we’re aiming for Thursday), and with it comes a slew of changes born out of your feedback over the month-ish since launch.
Today’s video stands as a preview for the update. We’ll, of course, serve up some in-depth patch notes when the patch goes live this week.
What can you expect from v0.1.1 of Techtonica?
- Initial Core system changes
- In-game Metrics
- Recipe re-balances
- Digging down with the M.O.L.E.
- Performance enhancements
- Loads more, as covered in the video and the patch notes coming soon
Let’s dig in!
Have questions? Want to chat about the update with devs and the community? Looking for a place with like-minded factory builders? Join our Discord at discord.gg/techtonica.
See you soon!
Changed depots in design branch