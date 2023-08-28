 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Techtonica update for 28 August 2023

Techtonica v0.1.1 Patch Preview: In-Game Metrics, Core changes, and more

Share · View all patches · Build 12050505 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

It’s official. v0.1.1 of Techtonica drops this week (we’re aiming for Thursday), and with it comes a slew of changes born out of your feedback over the month-ish since launch.

Today’s video stands as a preview for the update. We’ll, of course, serve up some in-depth patch notes when the patch goes live this week.

What can you expect from v0.1.1 of Techtonica?

  • Initial Core system changes
  • In-game Metrics
  • Recipe re-balances
  • Digging down with the M.O.L.E.
  • Performance enhancements
  • Loads more, as covered in the video and the patch notes coming soon

Let’s dig in!

Have questions? Want to chat about the update with devs and the community? Looking for a place with like-minded factory builders? Join our Discord at discord.gg/techtonica.

See you soon!

Changed depots in design branch

View more data in app history for build 12050505
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1457321 Depot 1457321
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link