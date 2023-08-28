- Fixed achievements bug where achievements only appear after closing the app.
- In-game keyboard during seed creation only appears if actively using the gamepad even if it is connected.
- Fixed gamepad glitch
- Fixed gamepad problem in scrolling the manual list
- Autosubmission bug when playing purely through keyboard and gamepad fixed
- Minor polishing and bug fixes.
Aggregator Elevator System update for 28 August 2023
Update#2 Patch notes Windows+Mac
Patchnotes via Steam Community
