Aggregator Elevator System update for 28 August 2023

Update#2 Patch notes Windows+Mac

Build 12050491

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed achievements bug where achievements only appear after closing the app.
  • In-game keyboard during seed creation only appears if actively using the gamepad even if it is connected.
  • Fixed gamepad glitch
  • Fixed gamepad problem in scrolling the manual list
  • Autosubmission bug when playing purely through keyboard and gamepad fixed
  • Minor polishing and bug fixes.

