Update, Version 20230828



English

[Enemy]New enemy: Shade-Tainted Agent

[Enemy]Shade-Tainted Agents use firearms. They will attack you with other shade creatures.

[Wonderland Travel Agency]Shade-Tainted Agent may appear in random locations that have shade enemies.

[Faith]Greatly reduced the cost to convert to a new belief.

[Faith]You no longer lose all your devotion when converting to a new belief. You can now keep 50% of your devotion.

[Faith]Added a historical record of your converting history. Some vindictive gods may not be happy with your betrayal.

[Faith] Updated related texts in the game to reflect those changes.

[Faith]Tenet: "Freedom of Speech" now also provides +1 speech skill.

简体中文

【敌人】新敌人：被暗影侵蚀的特工

【敌人】被暗影侵蚀的特工使用枪械进行攻击。他们会和其它暗影生物一起攻击。

【奇幻之地旅行社】被暗影侵蚀的特工现在可能会出现在有暗影敌人出现的随机地点。

【信仰】大幅降低了改变信仰核心的虔诚消耗。

【信仰】改变信仰核心不会再让的虔诚归零。你现在会保留50%的虔诚值。

【信仰】加入了对于历史上你进行改变 信仰核心的记录。有些报复心强的神明可能对于你的背叛不会很高兴。

【信仰】改变了游戏中的文字信息来体现这些变更。

【信仰】【言论自由】信条现在额外提供+1说服力。

