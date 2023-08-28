 Skip to content

Spartan Firefight update for 28 August 2023

Update 4.01

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adds Covenant weapons skins to shop
  • Adds Elite Ranger armor set to shop
  • Adds new game musics
  • Increases drop pods frequency in matchmaking game modes
  • Improves hit detection in online matchmaking
  • Bug fixes and other improvements

