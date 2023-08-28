- Adds Covenant weapons skins to shop
- Adds Elite Ranger armor set to shop
- Adds new game musics
- Increases drop pods frequency in matchmaking game modes
- Improves hit detection in online matchmaking
- Bug fixes and other improvements
Spartan Firefight update for 28 August 2023
Update 4.01
Patchnotes via Steam Community
