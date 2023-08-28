 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Eyes Of War update for 28 August 2023

BIG UPDATE!

Share · View all patches · Build 12050411 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We will be participating in the Steam Strategy Festival on August 28th with a major update. This update will add three new races to the game (Solvong, Norvion, Silveria) with new units and upgradeable buildings for each race.

Choose your race, select your troops, and try to survive in the arena. Master your fighting skills and defeat all your enemies


As the sun announces the scorching heat of the desert to the world, the Silveria civilization, ruled by scorpions, rises in the middle of the desert. Silverians have a culture that reflects the power and wisdom of scorpions, and they are a patient, resilient, intelligent, cunning, strong, and courageous people.

Silverians have adapted to the harsh conditions of the desert. Thanks to the knowledge they have learned from scorpions, they have acquired the skills necessary to survive in the desert. Silveria is a rising power in the middle of the desert. Armed with the power of scorpions, Silverians are determined to become the rulers of the desert.

Norvion people have managed to build a strong civilization despite the cold and harsh climate of the north. This is a testament to their courage and determination. Norvion is a people who have managed to preserve their freedom and independence despite all the challenges.



Solvong, a civilization that protects the soul of nature in the heart of nature. Solvongs carry the power and courage of dragons in their blood.

Solvongs are brave and powerful warriors. Solvong warriors are equipped with weapons like swords and bows. They are ruthless against their enemies and do not hesitate to defeat them. Solvong has a culture full of legends of dragons. Artists tell the stories of dragons and sing the songs of dragons.


Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2343931 Depot 2343931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link