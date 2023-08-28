Bug Fix #6

Bug Fixes;
- The circular menu error on the vehicles purchased in the auction has been resolved.
Updates;
- While washing the car, we no longer wash the vehicle ourselves.
- The circular menu no longer opens when the car is being repaired.
