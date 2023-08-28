 Skip to content

Car For Sale Simulator 2023 update for 28 August 2023

Bug Fix #6

Share · View all patches · Build 12050387 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes;

  • The circular menu error on the vehicles purchased in the auction has been resolved.

Updates;

  • While washing the car, we no longer wash the vehicle ourselves.
  • The circular menu no longer opens when the car is being repaired.

