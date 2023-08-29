 Skip to content

WARNO update for 29 August 2023

v.103437: MACDONALD Patch notes

v.103437: MACDONALD Patch notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Maps
  • A building was ungarrisonable on Darkstream. It is now garrisonable as other buildings.
  • Added 3 maps: BlackForest 1v1 Duel, Vertigo 1v1 Duel, Airport 3v3 Destruction
Operations
  • New British Operation Hold Until Relieved
Code fixes
  • AI planes are now more cautious, and don't kill themselves when the threat is too high
  • Fix a crash on Airport map occurring when destructing some specific buildings
  • Fix possible black screen when viewing old replay
  • Fixed the number of saves and replays displayed in the Load menu
  • Fixed display of experience gain in end of game screen
  • Improved AI driven commander capture missions
  • Fixed transport choppers following a path on the ground instead of flying in a straight line
  • Fixed "Disable sound when out of focus" option not working for ambient sounds
  • Fixed AI managed command units not being able to capture some too small command areas
  • Improved napalm avoidance by AI units
  • Improved aircraft autostrike, when multiple valid targets are present
  • Fixed shifting of objectives in tutorials and in operations, when moving the camera
Data fixes
  • Fix ATGM being stuck in "aligining" state and not firing
  • Overall pass on pricing (70+ price change)
  • Overall pass on units availability (80+ changes)
  • Overall pass on Howitzer aim & rof, depending on caliber value. Globally, aim time reduce, but RoF reduced
  • Howitzer splash damage and suppression increased by 6%
  • Overall pass on mortars aim & rof, depending on caliber value. Globally, aim time reduce, but also RoF reduced
  • All mortar suppression decreased by 15%
  • 81mm mortars HE set to 1
  • 107 to 102mm mortars +3% damage and suppress splash radius
  • Rocket Artillery rof and aim time modification depending on caliber / role (better aim time and rof, but reload time increased)
  • All Rocket Artillery supply cost +20%
  • Overall pass on Rocket ARtillery damage and splash, on par with caliber
  • Cluster Rocket artillery now have slightly better chance to start a fire in the surroundings
  • Overall pass on planes canons & gatlings, harmonizing outputs (mostly nerf)
  • Corrected ADEN 30 canon typo, to ADEN 25 (mm), as it should be
  • All planes (except A10 & Su25) turn rate radius -18%
  • All planes speed -6% (except A10 & Su25), but Harrier get +5%
  • All planes get +40 seconds flight time
  • Overall pass on plane pricing (80+ modifications)
  • Fix an issue on several plane rocket pods having too much travel
  • All HE bombs get +6% damage and suppress radius
  • All LGB bombs accuracy increased to 90% and dispersion range decreased
  • HE and Napalm bomb (x2) accuracy increased to 75%
  • Overall pass on spaags, HE and suppression slightly decreased (only 20mm increased)
  • Removed the sorting shots for all spaags from 20mm to 57mm
  • Changes on 12,7mm and 14,5mm HMG, dealing a bit more damages on light armored vehicles
  • All units using 12,7mm HGM, +5 pts increase
  • Small weapons HE and suppression increase, based on caliber : SMG = 0,04 and +1 supp, Assault Rifles = 0,045 and +1 supp, Battle Rifles = 0,05 and +1 supp, Light Machine Gun 5,56mm = 0,135 and +2 supp
  • All Assault Rifle, Battle Rifle,and LMG got +5% accuracy
  • Remove sorting shots for 7,62mm MG and SAW
  • 7,62mm MMG stats, infantery / vehicles / helos, harmonized
  • All MMG aim time increased to 2 seconds
  • All HMG aim time increased to 2,25 seconds
  • Sorting shot for HMG deactivated
  • HMG aim time raised to 2,25s
  • HMG 12,7mm, HE raised to 0.25, damage splash reduced
  • HMG 14,5mm, HE raised to 0,27, suppress splash reduced
  • All HMG get +4 suppression
  • LMG / MMG / HMG minimal range reduced
  • Grenade launchers time between shot increased to 0.7s
  • Grenade launchers minimal range increased
  • Grenade launchers suppression +15%
  • Decrased availability of HMG / MMG teams
  • Autocanon (ground) time between shot increased 20mm : 0,55s, 25mm : 1,05s, 30mm : 1,3s
  • Removed sorting shots for all Autocanons
  • Overall pass on Autacanon HE : 20mm : 0,40 / 23mm : 0,43 / 25mm : 0,45 / 30mm : 0,50
  • Pass on some recon prices (mostly helos)
  • Increased S-24 rockets' damage by 15%
  • 5mm SMG outputs (HE, supp, splash...) are now on par with5mm Assault Rifles
  • All SMG salvo lenght decreased to 4
  • All Assault Rifles & Battle Rifles, +33% ammo
  • All carried inf LMG get +15% ammo
  • All mounted MMG get +50% ammo (approximately, depending on model)
  • All mounted HMG get +25% ammo (approximately, depending on model)
  • All HMG/MMG dedicated teams now show accuracy per salvo
  • SMG range set to 475m ground, 425m Helos
  • All SMG aim time set to 1s
  • SMG now display accuracy by salvo
  • All SMG accuracy decreased by 15%, (except carbines)
Nato forces
  • Change Lynx AH MK1 MMG, better range and behaviour, on par with vehicles MMG
  • Up M47 Dragon ATGM suppression, on par with others ATGM
  • Reduce all M270 MLRS and MARS availability to 1 unit per card
  • BRDM-2 (reco) availability reduced to 4/2/1
  • M113 Green Archer (reco) availability increased to 6/4/2
  • AMX-10 VOA get GRS trait and Forward Deployment
  • M981 FistV get GSR trait and Forward Deployment
  • Sonderwagen get GSR trait and Forward Deployment
  • Green Archer get Forward Deployment
  • VAB Rasit get Forward Deployment
  • Fuchs Rasit get Forward Deployment
  • Decreased ERC-90 SAGAIE's optics from Normal to Mediocre, on par with other tanks
Pact forces
  • Mi-8MT [UPK] accuracy divided by 2
  • D-44 canon rof reduced to 10
  • Fix & increased JakB gatling range, on par with its counterparts
  • BRDM-2 (reco) get GSR trait and Forward Deployment
  • Pionier, Pionier (Flam), saperi and saperi (RPO) availability changes depending on deck
  • TO-55, T-62M, T-64BV, T-80B availability per card reduced
  • Decreased SCHWIMM.PZ. PT-76B's optics from Normal to Mediocre, on par with other tanks

Zentrum

  • Vopos, K.D.A, GR-MG20mm, FS-Jager (metis) availability reduced to 1 card

Changed files in this update

WARNO Content Depot 1611601
