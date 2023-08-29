v.103437: MACDONALD Patch notes

Maps
- A building was ungarrisonable on Darkstream. It is now garrisonable as other buildings.
- Added 3 maps: BlackForest 1v1 Duel, Vertigo 1v1 Duel, Airport 3v3 Destruction
Operations
- New British Operation Hold Until Relieved
Code fixes
- AI planes are now more cautious, and don't kill themselves when the threat is too high
- Fix a crash on Airport map occurring when destructing some specific buildings
- Fix possible black screen when viewing old replay
- Fixed the number of saves and replays displayed in the Load menu
- Fixed display of experience gain in end of game screen
- Improved AI driven commander capture missions
- Fixed transport choppers following a path on the ground instead of flying in a straight line
- Fixed "Disable sound when out of focus" option not working for ambient sounds
- Fixed AI managed command units not being able to capture some too small command areas
- Improved napalm avoidance by AI units
- Improved aircraft autostrike, when multiple valid targets are present
- Fixed shifting of objectives in tutorials and in operations, when moving the camera
Data fixes
- Fix ATGM being stuck in "aligining" state and not firing
- Overall pass on pricing (70+ price change)
- Overall pass on units availability (80+ changes)
- Overall pass on Howitzer aim & rof, depending on caliber value. Globally, aim time reduce, but RoF reduced
- Howitzer splash damage and suppression increased by 6%
- Overall pass on mortars aim & rof, depending on caliber value. Globally, aim time reduce, but also RoF reduced
- All mortar suppression decreased by 15%
- 81mm mortars HE set to 1
- 107 to 102mm mortars +3% damage and suppress splash radius
- Rocket Artillery rof and aim time modification depending on caliber / role (better aim time and rof, but reload time increased)
- All Rocket Artillery supply cost +20%
- Overall pass on Rocket ARtillery damage and splash, on par with caliber
- Cluster Rocket artillery now have slightly better chance to start a fire in the surroundings
- Overall pass on planes canons & gatlings, harmonizing outputs (mostly nerf)
- Corrected ADEN 30 canon typo, to ADEN 25 (mm), as it should be
- All planes (except A10 & Su25) turn rate radius -18%
- All planes speed -6% (except A10 & Su25), but Harrier get +5%
- All planes get +40 seconds flight time
- Overall pass on plane pricing (80+ modifications)
- Fix an issue on several plane rocket pods having too much travel
- All HE bombs get +6% damage and suppress radius
- All LGB bombs accuracy increased to 90% and dispersion range decreased
- HE and Napalm bomb (x2) accuracy increased to 75%
- Overall pass on spaags, HE and suppression slightly decreased (only 20mm increased)
- Removed the sorting shots for all spaags from 20mm to 57mm
- Changes on 12,7mm and 14,5mm HMG, dealing a bit more damages on light armored vehicles
- All units using 12,7mm HGM, +5 pts increase
- Small weapons HE and suppression increase, based on caliber : SMG = 0,04 and +1 supp, Assault Rifles = 0,045 and +1 supp, Battle Rifles = 0,05 and +1 supp, Light Machine Gun 5,56mm = 0,135 and +2 supp
- All Assault Rifle, Battle Rifle,and LMG got +5% accuracy
- Remove sorting shots for 7,62mm MG and SAW
- 7,62mm MMG stats, infantery / vehicles / helos, harmonized
- All MMG aim time increased to 2 seconds
- All HMG aim time increased to 2,25 seconds
- Sorting shot for HMG deactivated
- HMG aim time raised to 2,25s
- HMG 12,7mm, HE raised to 0.25, damage splash reduced
- HMG 14,5mm, HE raised to 0,27, suppress splash reduced
- All HMG get +4 suppression
- LMG / MMG / HMG minimal range reduced
- Grenade launchers time between shot increased to 0.7s
- Grenade launchers minimal range increased
- Grenade launchers suppression +15%
- Decrased availability of HMG / MMG teams
- Autocanon (ground) time between shot increased 20mm : 0,55s, 25mm : 1,05s, 30mm : 1,3s
- Removed sorting shots for all Autocanons
- Overall pass on Autacanon HE : 20mm : 0,40 / 23mm : 0,43 / 25mm : 0,45 / 30mm : 0,50
- Pass on some recon prices (mostly helos)
- Increased S-24 rockets' damage by 15%
- 5mm SMG outputs (HE, supp, splash...) are now on par with5mm Assault Rifles
- All SMG salvo lenght decreased to 4
- All Assault Rifles & Battle Rifles, +33% ammo
- All carried inf LMG get +15% ammo
- All mounted MMG get +50% ammo (approximately, depending on model)
- All mounted HMG get +25% ammo (approximately, depending on model)
- All HMG/MMG dedicated teams now show accuracy per salvo
- SMG range set to 475m ground, 425m Helos
- All SMG aim time set to 1s
- SMG now display accuracy by salvo
- All SMG accuracy decreased by 15%, (except carbines)
Nato forces
- Change Lynx AH MK1 MMG, better range and behaviour, on par with vehicles MMG
- Up M47 Dragon ATGM suppression, on par with others ATGM
- Reduce all M270 MLRS and MARS availability to 1 unit per card
- BRDM-2 (reco) availability reduced to 4/2/1
- M113 Green Archer (reco) availability increased to 6/4/2
- AMX-10 VOA get GRS trait and Forward Deployment
- M981 FistV get GSR trait and Forward Deployment
- Sonderwagen get GSR trait and Forward Deployment
- Green Archer get Forward Deployment
- VAB Rasit get Forward Deployment
- Fuchs Rasit get Forward Deployment
- Decreased ERC-90 SAGAIE's optics from Normal to Mediocre, on par with other tanks
Pact forces
- Mi-8MT [UPK] accuracy divided by 2
- D-44 canon rof reduced to 10
- Fix & increased JakB gatling range, on par with its counterparts
- BRDM-2 (reco) get GSR trait and Forward Deployment
- Pionier, Pionier (Flam), saperi and saperi (RPO) availability changes depending on deck
- TO-55, T-62M, T-64BV, T-80B availability per card reduced
- Decreased SCHWIMM.PZ. PT-76B's optics from Normal to Mediocre, on par with other tanks
Zentrum
- Vopos, K.D.A, GR-MG20mm, FS-Jager (metis) availability reduced to 1 card
Changed files in this update