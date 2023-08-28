- Multi selection of objects added. The selected objects can be moved, rotated, deleted and copied together. A maximum of 200 objects can be selected at the same time.
- Click priorities revised a little.
- Minor fixes.
Canvas of Kings update for 28 August 2023
Multi selection of objects
