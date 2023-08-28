 Skip to content

Overdungeon update for 28 August 2023

Hotfix v1.3.2

Build 12050157

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for coming to read our release note!

This hotfix fixes the following bugs happened in the latest major update!
Sorry for the incovenience you've experienced, especially the ones that caused the game crashed!

Bugfixes

★ Fixed the bug that the game crashed when a player character got Megamorphed too much
★ Fixed the bug that the game crashed when you used the card "Animal Town"
★ Fixed the volume setting of "Monster Prism"

Improvements and Adjustments

★ Improved the behaviour of "Delivery of Armanents" upgraded several times
★ "Anubis" summoned by enemies no longer target a player character as a target of counterattack

Over!

