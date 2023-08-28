Storage & Transportation Update is out now!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Adventurers!

The Storage & Transportation Update is officially live and available for free for all Steam players!

As many of Green Hell’s most experienced players know, efficiency is of the utmost importance if you want to survive in the Amazon jungle. To stay efficient, your base needs perfect space management which improves the process of gathering the necessary food supplies or materials. In addition, every trip across the rainforest puts you in untold danger, so why make more trips than is needed?

Storage and Transportation patch will help you with that, so just check out what's new:

Sled

A great tool for transporting heavy objects. What’s more, you can put up to two different types of Heavy Objects in one Sled.

We know how much players like to build vast and complex bases. Resources near the base may quickly run out and you have to go deeper and deeper into the jungle for materials. We decided to speed up material transport by adding sleds, to help our players spend more time building and less time running around for materials.

Elevator

Treehouse or multi-story villa, the elevator is the new easier way of transporting heavy resources up and down.



In the last building update, we added new construction to build a treehouse. We noticed that transporting a large amount of materials to the upper floors using a ladder is inconvenient, so we decided to add a new construction - an elevator.

Shelf and Hanging Shelf

A new type of universal storage, in which you can unpack most of the items from your Backpack - excluding weapons and building materials such as sticks (they still need to be put on dedicated stands). Thanks to the new shelves, you can see the status of your stock at a glance.

We felt that there should be a universal storage for smaller items in Green Hell, where you can see what items it contains without interaction and from a distance. This type of shelf is also aesthetic and looks nice in the base.

Quick Pick Up

With the option to turn off animation delay for picking up items you no longer have to wait for animation to complete to pick another item. The faster you click, the faster you pick.

After adding the elevator and sled, we noticed that the delay in the pick-up animation was disrupting the dynamics of the resource harvesting process. That's why we decided to remove this delay. However, during our beta testing, we received feedback that this change affects immersion for some players, so we decided to add the option to disable this improvement in the game options.

Baskets

A reworked version of the Small and Big Stone Stands are renamed to Baskets and now can hold various types of objects, such as stones, bones, planks, green coconuts, and more.



As we aim for immersion we thought that the stone basket looks like it can hold similar items, so instead of making new types, we decided to make our stone stands more versatile. Now you can choose what to use it for.

New Bamboo versions of Stands

Every storage construction now has its bamboo version.

Since The Building Update, we have been trying to give players the opportunity to build their base using any materials. We noticed some wooden structures did not have their bamboo counterparts at all. So, while working on Storage and Transportation Update we wanted to improve the storage system as well by adding a missing bamboo stands.

One universal Leaf Stand

Leaf Stand now has two slots. You can choose what materials you want to stack in each slot: Banana or Palm leaves.



Universal Wood Stands

Stands for logs and sticks made of bamboo or wood can store both wood and bamboo materials in each, e.g. wooden materials can be stored in bamboo racks.



So far, the rack system has been very restrictive. For example, to store a Bamboo Log, the player had to build a rack using the same material. It wasn't exactly the optimal solution. So we decided to give players a little more freedom and the ability to change the type of stored material when the structure is already built.

Increased capacity of Stands

All stands have now increased capacity.



Since The Building Update, we've been trying to encourage players to build bigger and bigger bases. After playtests, it turned out that the current capacity of material storage structures is simply too small and players have to devote more and more space for these structures.

Improved item storing & pick-up mechanic

Now you can place and take out an item in storage with a single button, and take it out with another.

Game no longer crashes after trying to stack Armadillo Meat together with other meats

System of construction snapping was reworked. It is now more convinient to attach Ghosts to already built Constructions

Snapping the Ladder to Triangular Frames is adjusted

Building and using Climbing Places is now more convinient

Improved render distance of constructions added in Building Update

Tree Platforms' Ghosts now collide with each other, preventing from building new inside the existing one

Player can no longer snap multiple Construction Ghosts to one spot

Frog Stretcher progress icon now updates properly for all Players in co-op session

Already placed construction Ghost doesn't disappear when player rapidly presses Q just after placing it

Mud Fireside Wall can be now properly built on Tringular Frames with roof on top

Triangular Banana Leaf Roof now properly casts shadow

Size of Notebook Constructions drawings is adjusted

Doors now have proper state after reloading the save

Disabling Head Bob no longer causes input issues when fighting with the Tribes

Players' input should no longer be blocked when petting an animal in crowded environment

Opening Notebook / Map during Blowgun reload animation no longer causes an input lock

Pressing a right stick on a Controller no longer causes crafting animation to loop

Player longer gets stuck when opening Map / Notebook while using the Pottery Table

Sample Analyzer in Story can be now properly used by any Player in co-op session after the reload

Ghost for putting down Kid in Spirits of Amazonia villages is now properly displayed for all players in co-op session

Player is no longer able to craft Spirits of Amazonia arena weapons during the Tutorial

Kid from the Spirits of Amazonia first village no longer falls down the bridge after being spawned

It should no longer be possible to bypass the Snake Pass in Spirits of Amazonia

Picking up the Kid from the deep water now works properly

Planting Boxes put on the Triantular Frames' roofs now get proper hydration from the rain

Changing name of a fruit directly on a plant now works properly

Climbing on Floating Frames while carrying multiple Heavy Objects now works properly

Player can now put only one Heavy Object of each type on the Crafting Table

Heavy objects are no longer stuck to Player's hands while drowning

Stingray Sting can be now used to remove underskin worm

Unlocking Animal Pen by interacting with Snare Trap now gives a proper notification

Player can no longer tranqulize baby animals

Gender of the animal no longer changes randomly when reloading a session

After session reload, animals no longer disappear if they were called

Name of the tied animal no longer resets to default after session reload

Unlit fire no longer displays overlapping text

Unlit Torch no longer displays overlapping text when trying to ignite it from Campfire

All small items can now be properly picked up from the slots at the Campfire

"Items that are put on the campfire by using 'insert' button should be fully visible"

Player can no longer place soups or infusions in Clay Bottle

Big Stone no longer disapperas from the Crafting Table after running while using Controller

Bowls thrown into deep water can now be properly picked up

Trunks of cut down large palms now work properly after a session reload

Players are now able to wash themselves in any body of water while standing under cover

Fishes cought by spear fishing now always land in Inventory of Player who cought it in co-op session

Two hand axes now take one hit to destroy Green Coconut

Resetting Key Bindings to default now works properly

Player can now save changes on the frame rate error pop-up

We hope that you liked all the updates and they will definitely improve the comfort of “living” in the Amazon jungle. All these new improvements will allow you to fully devote yourself to the adventure, as well as build your dream house and spend more time petting capybaras.

Creepy Jar Team