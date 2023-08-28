Monthly Sale, In-game Event, and New Game Teaser!

Share · View all patches · Build 12050148 · Last edited 28 August 2023 – 22:39:13 UTC by Wendy

Increase item drop rate by 50%

Increases the chance of all monsters dropping items by 50% over a week.

The probability of acquiring 'Carrot' added in the last update also increases.

Now is the best time to grow Chara!

Up to 50% off

For a week, you can buy the 'Executioner Girls' main game and several DLCs at 30-50% lower prices.

Don't miss this opportunity and complete your collection now!

New game teaser released

We're showing our second game for the first time here.



(The video language currently supports only Korean. Please wait for the English teaser.)

The title is 'Magic Sword Girl Twins'.

It is currently under development, and the store page is not ready yet.

We will slowly disclose new information such as the expected release date and adult content depending on the development situation.

Thank you for playing our game, and we look forward to your continued support.