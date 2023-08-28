Stickman Trenches - Strategy Fest

Steam Strategy Fest is starting today at 10am Pacific Time! Steam is highlighting games that require planning and strategy, forethought and discernment. Check out the event and see all the great games that are available!

We've planned a big update to coincide with the event and increase the strategic depth of Stickman Trenches. In our last update, we rolled out some faction specific units and achievements. Today, you get a new faction with their own unique unit and all factions now have a nation-specific tech tree branch for their specialty. On top of that, we're expanding our localization to include French and German.

New Faction: The Republic of France

The Tank Faction

In addition to the Machine Gun Tank and Tank, France has two additional tanks:

Medium Tank: the Saint-Chamond

Heavy Tank: the Char 2C

Unlocking tanks costs one less medal for France

All of these can be tried out on one of 3 new maps!

These updates will go live at the start of the event, so be sure to set a reminder!

Be sure to let us know what you think of the new features, and post some screenshots of all the great things you do with the new tanks!