PATCH 1.10.0.0—LIST OF CHANGES

Patch 1.10.0.0 for Atomic Heart was rolled out and is now available on Steam and consoles (for the Microsoft Store this patch will be released within a week). See the list of changes for this update below:

MAIN

Rebalanced Local Malfunction and Armageddon difficulties in the Annihilation Instinct DLC

PLAYSTATION 4 & 5

Fixed an issue with the functionality of elemental weapon cartridges (main game)

ALL PLATFORMS

Fixed issues with music tracks overlapping during gameplay (Annihilation Instinct DLC)

Added localization fixes for various languages (Annihilation Instinct DLC)

Fixed a rare issue whereby it was possible to be locked out in tight areas during some encounters due to there being a large number of enemies (Annihilation Instinct DLC)

Fixed some rare crashes

RECOMMENDATIONS FOR SOLVING SOME ISSUES

We cannot guarantee game functionality or support the game if the Atomic Heart game client has been modified by any third-party software. If this is the case, you should uninstall this software and reinstall the game

If you encounter issues on Steam, first check the integrity of the game files as described here. This may solve your issues:

https://help.steampowered.com/en/faqs/view/0C48-FCBD-DA71-93EB

Also, if you encounter any issues while playing, you can direct them here:

https://forms.clickup.com/2651050/f/2gwxa-19963/9BKY6NR4J0FZBLMS02

Thank you for sharing your feedback with us. We monitor it very closely, and we’ll be sure to share any news in a timely manner!