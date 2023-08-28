PATCH 1.10.0.0—LIST OF CHANGES

Patch 1.10.0.0 for Atomic Heart was rolled out and is now available on Steam and consoles (for the Microsoft Store this patch will be released within a week). See the list of changes for this update below:
MAIN
- Rebalanced Local Malfunction and Armageddon difficulties in the Annihilation Instinct DLC
PLAYSTATION 4 & 5
- Fixed an issue with the functionality of elemental weapon cartridges (main game)
ALL PLATFORMS
- Fixed issues with music tracks overlapping during gameplay (Annihilation Instinct DLC)
- Added localization fixes for various languages (Annihilation Instinct DLC)
- Fixed a rare issue whereby it was possible to be locked out in tight areas during some encounters due to there being a large number of enemies (Annihilation Instinct DLC)
- Fixed some rare crashes
RECOMMENDATIONS FOR SOLVING SOME ISSUES
-
We cannot guarantee game functionality or support the game if the Atomic Heart game client has been modified by any third-party software. If this is the case, you should uninstall this software and reinstall the game
-
If you encounter issues on Steam, first check the integrity of the game files as described here. This may solve your issues:
https://help.steampowered.com/en/faqs/view/0C48-FCBD-DA71-93EB
-
Also, if you encounter any issues while playing, you can direct them here:
https://forms.clickup.com/2651050/f/2gwxa-19963/9BKY6NR4J0FZBLMS02
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us. We monitor it very closely, and we’ll be sure to share any news in a timely manner!
Changed files in this update