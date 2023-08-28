 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Atomic Heart update for 28 August 2023

PATCH 1.10.0.0—LIST OF CHANGES

Share · View all patches · Build 12050061 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.10.0.0 for Atomic Heart was rolled out and is now available on Steam and consoles (for the Microsoft Store this patch will be released within a week). See the list of changes for this update below:

MAIN
  • Rebalanced Local Malfunction and Armageddon difficulties in the Annihilation Instinct DLC
PLAYSTATION 4 & 5
  • Fixed an issue with the functionality of elemental weapon cartridges (main game)
ALL PLATFORMS
  • Fixed issues with music tracks overlapping during gameplay (Annihilation Instinct DLC)
  • Added localization fixes for various languages (Annihilation Instinct DLC)
  • Fixed a rare issue whereby it was possible to be locked out in tight areas during some encounters due to there being a large number of enemies (Annihilation Instinct DLC)
  • Fixed some rare crashes
RECOMMENDATIONS FOR SOLVING SOME ISSUES

Thank you for sharing your feedback with us. We monitor it very closely, and we’ll be sure to share any news in a timely manner!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 668581 Depot 668581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link