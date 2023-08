Share · View all patches · Build 12050026 · Last edited 28 August 2023 – 15:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Join Crimson Tactics: The Rise of the White Banner Developers as we play though upcoming content for the game. We will provide an exclusive Sneak Peak into the next story arc of the game.

Viewers are encouraged to ask as many questions as they want during the event.

Join us today (August 28, 2023) at 10:00 am PST Live!

Looking forward to seeing you all there!