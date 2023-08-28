2028.8.b.3 release to beta branch: 'BEHOLD THE BUTTON'

- Added a Completed Recipe button + count
- Added a fourth zoom level
- Added a config slider for zoom speed with scroll wheel / keys
- When you change zoom level, mouse moves towards cursor - WIP, currently optional in settings
- When using BACKSPACE to cycle to a recent workstation, zoom is not horribly close on external workstations
- Another optimisation pass - memory requirements and frame rate should be better on lower end machines
- Daybreak and nightfall sounds are now (again) different!
- Boathouse and Crane now allow you to release beasts, and no longer have currently-extraneous ability slot (run an item through to refresh and update in existing saves)
- Save and Quit disabled as well as Load and Save in ToW
- Fixed bug where you sometimes had to ESC not [x] out of windows (when you dropped a card on a stack instead of in a tray)
- 'NOPE' marker when you can't put something in a slot (and hotfixed them getting sticky when you dropped a card on a stack)
- Some card autosorting options
- A genealogical chart is no longer fixed in place
- Lengthened some workstation timer displays
- Snow displays on top of beehive in winter
- SFX play on workstation close as well
- Optimisation pass on textures! which means the game can just about run on 2GB VRAM now, but we're still working on it.
- Kanishk's book has a more suitable cover
- Windlit Gallery shrouded image updated
- Clearer hint about brewing tea
- 'NO RAIN BEHIND STAR'
- Marked fixed wall art so it didn't confuse people
- Disallowing invalid save characters again
- Cats may now be placed in niches in the Grand Ascent (also any other tame beasts, though some may look odd)
- Enabled mouseover highlight for accessible card text
- Ending text is visible again!
- Lower pump room now clickable rather than entirely hidden behind pump
- Sea now lines up better with rocks
- Soft Amber Pumpkin is no longer an infinite source of honey
- All rest beds now have a certain hidden interaction that was limited to one particular rest bed
- Thing slots in Windlit gallery now appear no longer appear in front of... other things they're not in front of
- Fixed optimisation bug: rooms offscreen when unlocked are now visible without a reload
- Fixed optimisation bug: very large rooms no longer flicker in and out on close zoom
- Hopefully fixed optimisation bug: objects should no longer glitch in/out on close zoom
- Hopefully fixed optimisation bug: scrolls and books should no longer show black instead of transparency
