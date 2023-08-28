8.28 Hotfix

ADD

●Added "Storming Cloud Fan" external skill effect.

Adjustments

● All pets have been adjusted from boss level to elite level, initial relationship has been reset to 0 (new files required for initial relationship adjustment).

●Adjusted the additional effects of the external skills "Carefree Life", "Dragon King Palm", and "Heaven Engulfed Hand".

Fixes:

●Fixed an issue where in certain cases, entering the game would get stuck on the Mod loading screen.

●Fixed a specific issue where other characters would not escape from Buddha Temple after dialogue with HuaSiniang.

●Fixed an issue where the "Request" button could not be displayed after CaiYuanchang left the team.

If you encounter any problem or bug, join the official Discord server and our admins will help address the issues.