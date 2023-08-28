Version 0.7.00 Update!!

MAJOR Update this time!! A lot of new content and features, as well as bug fixes and balances!

⦁ Added Kurses and Kushions to the game! These modifiers will tweak the gameplay in fun and unique ways to either give more of a challenge, or make the game easier! You might even find combinations of both Karens and Kurses that could have very dramatic effects on the game! Kurses and Kushions can be accessed from the K-Scan after you complete three runs. The player will be warned of modifiers being active when highlighting the launch button.

⦁ Added a module cannon that can be purchased in the upgrade shop for 250 modules, and can be unlocked only after all other upgrades in the game are purchased. The module cannon spends 10 modules to fire three swirling groups of electric explosives at enemies. On contact, the modules explode and generate a enemy-damaging area that last for 4 seconds.

⦁ Many of the enemies and mini boss attacks, total health and ready times have been adjusted to offer more of a challenge during each level.

⦁ Grenades no longer seek Cassie when she is invulnerable during her large laser attack in her final phase.

⦁ Level progress will now slowly increase over time without killing enemies, this will enable progression of levels even when using an enemy-avoidance strategy.

⦁ The Credit Card drone now drops 3 exp initially and scales exp drops based on player level like enemies. The exp dropped will scale at 5% per player level. The third level of the drone has been nerfed to allow 20% additional EXP drop from enemies instead of double.

⦁ A small pathogen now flies away from the Karens when you beat them, foreshadowing the ending a bit more.

⦁ Added a frictionless player boundary to fix an issue where clamping the player position was cuasuing movement slowdown along the edges of the screen.

⦁ Update the collider for the main street ship to not lock the player under the ship in some situations.

⦁ The player can now get crushed if pushed back to the edge of the screen by an obstacle inside of the main street ship.

⦁ Fixed an issue in the main st. ship where the player was able to fly through the ceiling in one room.

⦁ Enemy health curve has been adjusted slightly to provide more enemy health at later stages.

⦁ Fixed some remaining background seams in the suburbs level and in the final boss conflict.

⦁ The K-Scan has been redesigned with new buttons.

⦁ The K-Scan screen now has tool tips when the player sees it for the first time after starting a new game.

⦁ Reduced damage of double bullets to 85% of normal damage, and triple bullets to 70% of normal damage

⦁ Coding improvements have been made to each miniboss to ensure they cannot be damaged until they are in position. This fixes an issue where sometimes the minibosses could die prematurely, triggering some bugs.

⦁ The ending screen of the game now has stats for how many deaths the player experienced before beating the game, and will display the active Kurses and Kushions the player had for that run.

⦁ Increased the rate at which the upgrade orb reduces it's shot meter, making it easier to switch upgrades if you accidentally shoot it.

⦁ Tiffany's missile projectiles will no longer remain after she explodes.

⦁ Fixed an issue where exploding bullets weren't doing AOE damage.

This is VERY close to the "shippable" build! I'm so excited for your feedback on this one!