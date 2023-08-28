Update 0.2.0 - Available Now!

The first update is now available, familiarize yourself with all the news and changes!

**

New worker task assignment system

**

A new feature has been added that allows issuing commands to idle workers (you don't have to have them selected), you can command them to:

Extract the chosen resource

Dig up the selected berry bush

Construct the chosen building

Informative Icons

Added informative icons for:

Number of currently idle workers

Number of workers with dug up berry bushes

Number of melee combat military units

Number of ranged combat military units

Visual Changes

Slightly modified the visual appearance

Missions

Mission 2

The difficulty level has been balanced

Changed the way tasks are displayed

Fixed incorrect detection of a single berry bush

Mission 3

The difficulty level has been balanced

Added more resources on the map

Mission 4

The difficulty level has been balanced

Added more resources on the map

Changed the way tasks are displayed

Sounds and Music

Added a sound when drinking a potion

Added a sound when completing a task

Added a sound when achieving victory

Music during a lost mission is muted

Added a sound when being informed about an incoming enemy

Added a sound when taking arrows from the archery workshop

Added a sound when crafting arrows

Added a sound when cancelling crafted arrows

Added a sound when selecting a building

Added a sound when choosing a building from the management menu

Animations

Slightly accelerated animations of using all tools

Accelerated animations of drawing/sheathing sword and shield, as well as bow.

Accelerated animations of sword attacks

AI

Improved the resource detection system by workers

Languages

Added French language

Added German language

Added Spanish language

Added Italian language

Added Czech language

Added Hungarian language

Added Ukrainian language

Added Russian language

English

Renamed: Clubber => Peasant

Renamed: Scout archer => Hunter

Polish

Renamed: Łucznik Skaut => Myśliwy

Other Changes

When selecting a building location for the Berry Farm, elements of an upgraded form of the building are visible

Added highlighting for selected buildings

Reduced the intensity of resource highlighting

Removed the effect (faster drawing/sheathing of weapons) from the player's skill tree

Initial number of employees at the start of each mission changed from 2 => 3

Starting employees always appear in the same location relative to the Town Hall

Camera after player's death is now free-moving

The player can build and repair buildings as a 4th person (in addition to a maximum of 3 employees)

Feast duration is no longer dependent on the number of Town Hall upgrades

Feast duration changed from 30s => 60s

Updated the game engine version from 2022.3.5f1 to 2022.3.7f1

Introduced several other minor fixes/changes

Gameplay Balance

General

Initial food amount has been changed from 200 => 300

Player

Changed base movement speed: 4.5 => 4.75

Changed base stamina amount: 60 => 90

Changed base arrow damage: 8 => 14

Buildings

Barracks

Wood cost: 250 => 180

Storage

Wood cost: 150 => 125

Observation Tower

Search range: 75m => 90m

Guard Tower

Search range: 100m => 120m

Units

Worker

Food storage: 25 => 30

Wood storage: 15 => 20

Stone storage: 10 => 15

Creation time: 1:10 => 0:35

Archer

Wood cost: 15 => 20

Stone cost: 0 => 20

Iron cost: 20 => 0

Creation time: 1:10 => 0:25

Upgrades

Building Reinforcement

Building durability: 15%/30% => 50%/100%

Eagle Eye

Food cost: 100/150 => 150/200

Search range: 20%/40% => 15%/30%

Additional shooting range: 10%/20% => 20%/40%

Blade shapness

Player damage: 15%/30%/50% => 30%/60%/100%

Arrow sharpness

Player damage: 50%/100%/170% => 40%/80%/130%

Special Actions

Accelerate Production in Workshop

Cost of golden chests: 2 => 1

Accelerate Production in Archery Workshop

Cost of golden chests: 2 => 1

What's next ?

The next update will focus on improving/adding systems related to informing the player about hostile actions. Overall, it will address aspects that enhance gameplay comfort on large maps.