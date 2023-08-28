 Skip to content

Dangerous Land update for 28 August 2023

Update 0.2.0 - Available Now!

Update 0.2.0 - Available Now!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The first update is now available, familiarize yourself with all the news and changes!

New worker task assignment system

A new feature has been added that allows issuing commands to idle workers (you don't have to have them selected), you can command them to:
  • Extract the chosen resource
  • Dig up the selected berry bush
  • Construct the chosen building

Informative Icons

Added informative icons for:
  • Number of currently idle workers
  • Number of workers with dug up berry bushes
  • Number of melee combat military units
  • Number of ranged combat military units

Visual Changes

  • Slightly modified the visual appearance

Missions

Mission 2

  • The difficulty level has been balanced
  • Changed the way tasks are displayed
  • Fixed incorrect detection of a single berry bush

Mission 3

  • The difficulty level has been balanced
  • Added more resources on the map

Mission 4

  • The difficulty level has been balanced
  • Added more resources on the map
  • Changed the way tasks are displayed

Sounds and Music

  • Added a sound when drinking a potion
  • Added a sound when completing a task
  • Added a sound when achieving victory
  • Music during a lost mission is muted
  • Added a sound when being informed about an incoming enemy
  • Added a sound when taking arrows from the archery workshop
  • Added a sound when crafting arrows
  • Added a sound when cancelling crafted arrows
  • Added a sound when selecting a building
  • Added a sound when choosing a building from the management menu

Animations

  • Slightly accelerated animations of using all tools
  • Accelerated animations of drawing/sheathing sword and shield, as well as bow.
  • Accelerated animations of sword attacks

AI

  • Improved the resource detection system by workers

Languages

  • Added French language
  • Added German language
  • Added Spanish language
  • Added Italian language
  • Added Czech language
  • Added Hungarian language
  • Added Ukrainian language
  • Added Russian language

English

  • Renamed: Clubber => Peasant
  • Renamed: Scout archer => Hunter

Polish

  • Renamed: Łucznik Skaut => Myśliwy

Other Changes

  • When selecting a building location for the Berry Farm, elements of an upgraded form of the building are visible
  • Added highlighting for selected buildings
  • Reduced the intensity of resource highlighting
  • Removed the effect (faster drawing/sheathing of weapons) from the player's skill tree
  • Initial number of employees at the start of each mission changed from 2 => 3
  • Starting employees always appear in the same location relative to the Town Hall
  • Camera after player's death is now free-moving
  • The player can build and repair buildings as a 4th person (in addition to a maximum of 3 employees)
  • Feast duration is no longer dependent on the number of Town Hall upgrades
  • Feast duration changed from 30s => 60s
  • Updated the game engine version from 2022.3.5f1 to 2022.3.7f1
  • Introduced several other minor fixes/changes

Gameplay Balance

General

  • Initial food amount has been changed from 200 => 300

Player

  • Changed base movement speed: 4.5 => 4.75
  • Changed base stamina amount: 60 => 90
  • Changed base arrow damage: 8 => 14

Buildings

Barracks
  • Wood cost: 250 => 180
Storage
  • Wood cost: 150 => 125
Observation Tower
  • Search range: 75m => 90m
Guard Tower
  • Search range: 100m => 120m

Units

Worker
  • Food storage: 25 => 30
  • Wood storage: 15 => 20
  • Stone storage: 10 => 15
Footman
  • Creation time: 1:10 => 0:35
Archer
  • Wood cost: 15 => 20
  • Stone cost: 0 => 20
  • Iron cost: 20 => 0
  • Creation time: 1:10 => 0:25

Upgrades

Building Reinforcement
  • Building durability: 15%/30% => 50%/100%
Eagle Eye
  • Food cost: 100/150 => 150/200
  • Search range: 20%/40% => 15%/30%
  • Additional shooting range: 10%/20% => 20%/40%
Blade shapness
  • Player damage: 15%/30%/50% => 30%/60%/100%
Arrow sharpness
  • Player damage: 50%/100%/170% => 40%/80%/130%

Special Actions

Accelerate Production in Workshop
  • Cost of golden chests: 2 => 1
Accelerate Production in Archery Workshop
  • Cost of golden chests: 2 => 1

What's next ?

The next update will focus on improving/adding systems related to informing the player about hostile actions. Overall, it will address aspects that enhance gameplay comfort on large maps.

