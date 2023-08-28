Update 0.2.0 - Available Now!

The first update is now available, familiarize yourself with all the news and changes!
**
New worker task assignment system
**
A new feature has been added that allows issuing commands to idle workers (you don't have to have them selected), you can command them to:
- Extract the chosen resource
- Dig up the selected berry bush
- Construct the chosen building
Informative Icons
Added informative icons for:
- Number of currently idle workers
- Number of workers with dug up berry bushes
- Number of melee combat military units
- Number of ranged combat military units
Visual Changes
- Slightly modified the visual appearance
Missions
Mission 2
- The difficulty level has been balanced
- Changed the way tasks are displayed
- Fixed incorrect detection of a single berry bush
Mission 3
- The difficulty level has been balanced
- Added more resources on the map
Mission 4
- The difficulty level has been balanced
- Added more resources on the map
- Changed the way tasks are displayed
Sounds and Music
- Added a sound when drinking a potion
- Added a sound when completing a task
- Added a sound when achieving victory
- Music during a lost mission is muted
- Added a sound when being informed about an incoming enemy
- Added a sound when taking arrows from the archery workshop
- Added a sound when crafting arrows
- Added a sound when cancelling crafted arrows
- Added a sound when selecting a building
- Added a sound when choosing a building from the management menu
Animations
- Slightly accelerated animations of using all tools
- Accelerated animations of drawing/sheathing sword and shield, as well as bow.
- Accelerated animations of sword attacks
AI
- Improved the resource detection system by workers
Languages
- Added French language
- Added German language
- Added Spanish language
- Added Italian language
- Added Czech language
- Added Hungarian language
- Added Ukrainian language
- Added Russian language
English
- Renamed: Clubber => Peasant
- Renamed: Scout archer => Hunter
Polish
- Renamed: Łucznik Skaut => Myśliwy
Other Changes
- When selecting a building location for the Berry Farm, elements of an upgraded form of the building are visible
- Added highlighting for selected buildings
- Reduced the intensity of resource highlighting
- Removed the effect (faster drawing/sheathing of weapons) from the player's skill tree
- Initial number of employees at the start of each mission changed from 2 => 3
- Starting employees always appear in the same location relative to the Town Hall
- Camera after player's death is now free-moving
- The player can build and repair buildings as a 4th person (in addition to a maximum of 3 employees)
- Feast duration is no longer dependent on the number of Town Hall upgrades
- Feast duration changed from 30s => 60s
- Updated the game engine version from 2022.3.5f1 to 2022.3.7f1
- Introduced several other minor fixes/changes
Gameplay Balance
General
- Initial food amount has been changed from 200 => 300
Player
- Changed base movement speed: 4.5 => 4.75
- Changed base stamina amount: 60 => 90
- Changed base arrow damage: 8 => 14
Buildings
Barracks
- Wood cost: 250 => 180
Storage
- Wood cost: 150 => 125
Observation Tower
- Search range: 75m => 90m
Guard Tower
- Search range: 100m => 120m
Units
Worker
- Food storage: 25 => 30
- Wood storage: 15 => 20
- Stone storage: 10 => 15
Footman
- Creation time: 1:10 => 0:35
Archer
- Wood cost: 15 => 20
- Stone cost: 0 => 20
- Iron cost: 20 => 0
- Creation time: 1:10 => 0:25
Upgrades
Building Reinforcement
- Building durability: 15%/30% => 50%/100%
Eagle Eye
- Food cost: 100/150 => 150/200
- Search range: 20%/40% => 15%/30%
- Additional shooting range: 10%/20% => 20%/40%
Blade shapness
- Player damage: 15%/30%/50% => 30%/60%/100%
Arrow sharpness
- Player damage: 50%/100%/170% => 40%/80%/130%
Special Actions
Accelerate Production in Workshop
- Cost of golden chests: 2 => 1
Accelerate Production in Archery Workshop
- Cost of golden chests: 2 => 1
What's next ?
The next update will focus on improving/adding systems related to informing the player about hostile actions. Overall, it will address aspects that enhance gameplay comfort on large maps.
Changed files in this update