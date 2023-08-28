 Skip to content

DeoVR Video Player update for 28 August 2023

Update ver. 13.12

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Release notes

New Features:
  • Support for streaming subtitles.
Improvements:
  • Support for many global alphabets. (all European alphabets, all flavors of Cyrillic, Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Armenian, Georgian, Thai & Malayalam)

