Update ver. 13.12

Release notes
New Features:
- Support for streaming subtitles.
Improvements:
- Support for many global alphabets. (all European alphabets, all flavors of Cyrillic, Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Armenian, Georgian, Thai & Malayalam)
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update