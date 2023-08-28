 Skip to content

Mihirha's Legacy update for 28 August 2023

New Version 1.8.5.3.75

Share · View all patches · Build 12049762 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added two new decorative npc short scenes for one of the habitational sectors. Those happen on the map as background scenes.

Changed files in this update

