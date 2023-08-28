Update V0.8 - Zombie Mode (30% Discount for limited time)

Share · View all patches · Build 12049699 · Last edited 28 August 2023 – 17:06:14 UTC by Wendy

Greetings commanders,

At the community's request we built a new game mode, it's the zombie mode, free update for everyone to enjoy! Update V0.8 contains the changes below

Zombie Mode

ZOMBIE TYPES



+12 Zombie types to slay

Shovel Zombie

Shield Zombie

Runner Zombie

Respawner Zombie

Medic Zombie

Mechanic Zombie

Flag Zombie

Crawler Zombie

Captain Zombie

Bicycle Zombie

Walker Zombie

Vehicle carrying zombies with flag

Vehicle carrying zombies

UNIT TYPES



+16 Units to play with

Grenade Launcher

M1 Garand

M2 Mortar

MG

Shotgun

SMG

Sniper

Crowssbow Man

Armored

Bayonet

Bazooka

Bofors

Canon

Flamethrower

Spitfire

Bombers

MAPS

Big graveyard map

Abilities and drops



+22 Unique different upgrades

Abilities

Piercing bullets

Crippling power

Electric Shield

Drop mines on Death

Electrify Projectiles

More Coins

Fire Barrier

Incendiary Bullets

Bayonet Guards

Range

Overpowered units

Stun Grenades

Fire rate

Drops

Insta Kill

Spitfire run

Bombers run

Nuke

X2 Coins

Tank

Double damage

Airborne units

Increase health

NETD

UI

Added "No Ammo" text to indicate that commander ran out of ammo

Gameplay

Rotate units while placing them with mouse wheel

Canon now unlocks after reaching wave 20 in zombie mode

Fixed

Flamethrower and shotgun had issues

Performance

Performance improvements by disabling receive shadows on unnecessary object

Music

Added 4 new sound tracks

Big thanks for the community for keeping the feedback coming.

Till next update! Zombye!