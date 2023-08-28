 Skip to content

Northend Tower Defense update for 28 August 2023

Update V0.8 - Zombie Mode (30% Discount for limited time)

Update V0.8 - Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings commanders,

At the community's request we built a new game mode, it's the zombie mode, free update for everyone to enjoy! Update V0.8 contains the changes below

Zombie Mode

ZOMBIE TYPES


+12 Zombie types to slay

  • Shovel Zombie
  • Shield Zombie
  • Runner Zombie
  • Respawner Zombie
  • Medic Zombie
  • Mechanic Zombie
  • Flag Zombie
  • Crawler Zombie
  • Captain Zombie
  • Bicycle Zombie
  • Walker Zombie
  • Vehicle carrying zombies with flag
  • Vehicle carrying zombies
UNIT TYPES


+16 Units to play with

  • Grenade Launcher
  • M1 Garand
  • M2 Mortar
  • MG
  • Shotgun
  • SMG
  • Sniper
  • Crowssbow Man
  • Armored
  • Bayonet
  • Bazooka
  • Bofors
  • Canon
  • Flamethrower
  • Spitfire
  • Bombers
MAPS

Big graveyard map

Abilities and drops


+22 Unique different upgrades

Abilities
  • Piercing bullets
  • Crippling power
  • Electric Shield
  • Drop mines on Death
  • Electrify Projectiles
  • More Coins
  • Fire Barrier
  • Incendiary Bullets
  • Bayonet Guards
  • Range
  • Overpowered units
  • Stun Grenades
  • Fire rate
Drops
  • Insta Kill
  • Spitfire run
  • Bombers run
  • Nuke
  • X2 Coins
  • Tank
  • Double damage
  • Airborne units
  • Increase health

NETD

UI
  • Added "No Ammo" text to indicate that commander ran out of ammo
Gameplay
  • Rotate units while placing them with mouse wheel
  • Canon now unlocks after reaching wave 20 in zombie mode
Fixed
  • Flamethrower and shotgun had issues
Performance
  • Performance improvements by disabling receive shadows on unnecessary object
Music
  • Added 4 new sound tracks

Big thanks for the community for keeping the feedback coming.
Till next update! Zombye!

