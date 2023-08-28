Update V0.8 - Zombie Mode (30% Discount for limited time)

Greetings commanders,
At the community's request we built a new game mode, it's the zombie mode, free update for everyone to enjoy! Update V0.8 contains the changes below
Zombie Mode
ZOMBIE TYPES
+12 Zombie types to slay
- Shovel Zombie
- Shield Zombie
- Runner Zombie
- Respawner Zombie
- Medic Zombie
- Mechanic Zombie
- Flag Zombie
- Crawler Zombie
- Captain Zombie
- Bicycle Zombie
- Walker Zombie
- Vehicle carrying zombies with flag
- Vehicle carrying zombies
UNIT TYPES
+16 Units to play with
- Grenade Launcher
- M1 Garand
- M2 Mortar
- MG
- Shotgun
- SMG
- Sniper
- Crowssbow Man
- Armored
- Bayonet
- Bazooka
- Bofors
- Canon
- Flamethrower
- Spitfire
- Bombers
MAPS
Big graveyard map
Abilities and drops
+22 Unique different upgrades
Abilities
- Piercing bullets
- Crippling power
- Electric Shield
- Drop mines on Death
- Electrify Projectiles
- More Coins
- Fire Barrier
- Incendiary Bullets
- Bayonet Guards
- Range
- Overpowered units
- Stun Grenades
- Fire rate
Drops
- Insta Kill
- Spitfire run
- Bombers run
- Nuke
- X2 Coins
- Tank
- Double damage
- Airborne units
- Increase health
NETD
UI
- Added "No Ammo" text to indicate that commander ran out of ammo
Gameplay
- Rotate units while placing them with mouse wheel
- Canon now unlocks after reaching wave 20 in zombie mode
Fixed
- Flamethrower and shotgun had issues
Performance
- Performance improvements by disabling receive shadows on unnecessary object
Music
- Added 4 new sound tracks
Big thanks for the community for keeping the feedback coming.
Till next update! Zombye!
Changed files in this update