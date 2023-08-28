0.14 Version Hot fix !!!!

0.1.4 Version
- Deck Compression Oparts Upgrade - Magazine Decrease Rate -30% -> -50%
- Fixed a bug where cooldown acceleration could go over 100%.
- Balanced cooldown acceleration throughout.
- Adjusted cooldown acceleration on the addon side
- Adjusted weapon cooldown acceleration and added +1 skill gem to Code cutter and Vaccine Crasher
- Doctor's Eye Ooparts - Cooldown acceleration 25% -> 30%
- Plague doctor avatar - Cooldown acceleration 7% -> 10%
- Fixed the evasion rate bug of Kunoichi Avatar.
Changed files in this update