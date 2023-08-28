 Skip to content

X Invader update for 28 August 2023

0.14 Version Hot fix !!!!

Build 12049690 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.1.4 Version

  • Deck Compression Oparts Upgrade - Magazine Decrease Rate -30% -> -50%
  • Fixed a bug where cooldown acceleration could go over 100%.
  • Balanced cooldown acceleration throughout.
  • Adjusted cooldown acceleration on the addon side
  • Adjusted weapon cooldown acceleration and added +1 skill gem to Code cutter and Vaccine Crasher
  • Doctor's Eye Ooparts - Cooldown acceleration 25% -> 30%
  • Plague doctor avatar - Cooldown acceleration 7% -> 10%
  • Fixed the evasion rate bug of Kunoichi Avatar.

