Adjusted the appearance of the rocket.
Rocket Damage increased to 1500.
Auction has been adjusted.
Profile has been adjusted.
Raid map rewards have been increased.
Added daily login bonus.
Added new country ship.
The limit for donating gold and diamonds to your friend has been level 17.
Naval Battle Online update for 28 August 2023
Version 6.1
