Naval Battle Online update for 28 August 2023

Version 6.1

Version 6.1

Build 12049650 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjusted the appearance of the rocket.
Rocket Damage increased to 1500.
Auction has been adjusted.
Profile has been adjusted.
Raid map rewards have been increased.
Added daily login bonus.
Added new country ship.
The limit for donating gold and diamonds to your friend has been level 17.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2194671 Depot 2194671
  • Loading history…
