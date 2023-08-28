Kingdom Eighties Survival Mixtapes - OUT NOW 📼

Survival Mixtapes already buzzing in the Kingdom Eighties menu🕹️

We hope you’ve got your walkmans ready, Monarchs, because the Kingdom Eighties Survival Mixtapes mode is available now! Press play on the mixtape in the Kingdom Eighties pause menu and get ready for the heart-pounding survival gameplay🔥Try your luck with beating endless waves of Greed to earn yourself a bronze, silver or gold crown - how many days will you last? You might even want to stay submerged in the captivating vintage synths longer and see, if there is an end to your survival - perhaps even an extra special reward?👀

Strategy and daringness, danger and excitement - has fighting monsters ever felt so real? One way to find out!

Cool patch notes for the cool kids: Kingdom Eighties including Survival Mixtapes, version No - 1.1.0🌆

The Knights have received new training, with a buffed leap attack that will knock back the Greed from walls and the Siege Dumpster. The Knights also participate in the Siege now.

The Greed can now destroy the Turrets but the Workers repair them every morning for free. This balance challenges the way you expand the base and makes you hone your survival tactics.

Turret damage and rate of fire have been rebalanced to adjust to the above change.

The interactions between the Greed and the Siege Barrier, especially with larger Greed types, have been improved. These are bug fixes for improper behaviours, the Siege Barrier now should block the Greed more reliably.

Performance improvements.

Fixed situations when portals spawned too close to the campfire.

The campaign difficulty setting "Cursed" has been rebalanced and will now provide an even tougher challenge!

Don’t miss the Survival Mixtapes showcase📺

Wanna see what the experience is like, share your summer camp stories with other players, or simply feel too intimidated by the devouring waves of Greed in the new mode? Don’t worry, we got you. Come to our camp on the 29th of August at 2pm CEST to check out the Survival Mixtapes together with Daria and Angelica. See the details here!

